John Krasinski Postpones Quiet Place 2 Until 'We Can All See It Together' amid Coronavirus Fears

A Quiet Place 2 is being postponed in light of COVID-19 coronavirus being recently declared a global pandemic.

John Krasinski, the movie’s writer and director, announced the movie’s delay on Twitter Thursday morning.

“To all our A Quiet Place fans, One of the things I’m most proud os it that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie… I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!” Krasinski’s statement said.

A Quiet Place 2 was set to open in U.S. theaters on March 18, and the movie already had its New York premiere last week. Krasinski did not announce a new release date for the film.

His sequel follows 2018’s hit, which featured real-life couple Krasinski and Emily Blunt as parents trying to survive a post-apocalyptic world in which monsters with ultra-developed hearing hunted down all humans that made noise. The original was also written and directed by Krasinski.

Image zoom A Quiet Place 2 Paramount Pictures

A Quiet Place 2 is the third major movie impacted by the rapidly growing coronavirus outbreak so far.

The 25th James Bond movie No Time to Die, which marks Daniel Craig’s last turn as the secret agent, was postponed until November. It was originally set to open in theaters worldwide in late March and early April.

Peter Rabbit 2 followed suit earlier this week when it postponed its release date from April until early August.

The drastic moves come as other events where large groups of people will gather have been canceled or postponed. Most recently, the NBA decided to suspend the rest of its current season after a player on the Utah Jazz team tested positive.

Festivals like SXSW Film Festival and Ultra music festival in Miami have also been canceled, while the Coachella Music Festival decided to postpone until October.

There are 1,323 reported cases in the U.S., with 38 deaths. Worldwide, the virus has impacted over 127,000 people and caused 4,718 deaths.