John Krasinski Hosts Virtual Prom with The Office Costar Rainn Wilson, Jonas Brothers & Billie Eilish

John Krasinski knows how to throw a party!

On Friday, the A Quiet Place star and director, 40, hosted a virtual senior prom for high school students that were missing the highly anticipated dance due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Playing the part of the deejay, Krasinski was joined by a slew of his famous friends for the online event, including former The Office costar Rainn Wilson and The Jonas Brothers.

As seen in screenshots taken by viewers and retweeted by the actor’s Some Good News Twitter account, Krasinski and Wilson, 54, can be seen chatting in a split screen interview before Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas — dressed to impress in blazers — jumped onto the stream.

“The Jonas Brothers just performed at John Krasinski’s @somegoodnews prom. NIGHT MADE 🙌🏼🙌🏼” one fan tweeted, sharing shots of the boys performing together while social distancing in their respective homes.

The YouTube livestream also featured an appearance from Chance the Rapper, who showed off his dance moves while dancing to his own song “All We Got” with Krasinski and Wilson.

“I love you, Rainn Wilson,” the rapper 27, told the actor, to which he replied, “I love you, Chance!”

“Guys, this is a beautiful moment,” Krasinski chimed in.

The epic feed ended with Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas performing “Bad Guy,” though the duo initially experienced a bit of technical difficulties due to delayed internet speed.

“Thank you for coming to Prom 2020. It happened. These kids just got a prom,” Krasinski told the duo after the song. “You guys are the best. I absolutely adore you guys. I’ve been big fan of you since forever. The fact that you used The Office in a song blew my brain out, and I don’t think I fully recovered — ever.”

The virtual prom was a part of Krasinski’s weekly YouTube series Some Good News, which was conceived to bring feel-good content to fans amid the coronavirus crisis. Since the show’s inception, Krasinski has been enlisting famous faces to help spread cheer.

Previously, the father of two — who shares daughters Hazel, 6, and Violet, 3, with wife Emily Blunt — arranged to have the original Broadway cast of Hamilton to serenade 9-year-old superfan on a Zoom conference call.

Krasinski also reunited with former castmate Steve Carrell to reflect on the 15th anniversary of The Office for the series’ inaugural episode.

