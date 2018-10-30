John Krasinski Gushes Over His Favorite Emily Blunt Roles: 'There's Nothing She Can't Do'

Dia Dipasupil/Getty
Aja Hoggatt
October 30, 2018 02:50 PM

Love was in the air at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, when A Quiet Place stars and real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt sat down with EW and revealed their favorite films the other has starred in — along with a few compliments sure to warm everyone’s hearts.

Asked to share his favorite of his wife’s roles, Krasinski went for a classic. “Everybody keeps making fun of me for it, but The Devil Wears Prada was just one of those things where it was sort of my introduction to her,” shared the actor.

While he happily complimented his wife’s turns in Prada and My Summer of Love, the Jack Ryan star joked, “She’s gonna say she hasn’t seen anything I’ve done.”

Proving her husband wrong, the Mary Poppins star revealed some of her favorites. “I love him in A Quiet Place, I think he’s really stunning in it, but I loved him in Away We Go. I think he was just awesome in it. I loved his big shaggy beard and the hair and he was so authentic and funny. I think that’s one of my favorites that he’s done.”

Referencing Blunt’s roles in Sicario, Girl on the Train, and the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns, Krasinski said simply, “there’s nothing she can’t do.”

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival continues through Nov. 3. Head here for more of EW’s coverage from the event.

