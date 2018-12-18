John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Won’t Reveal Everything That Happened on Their First Date

Over eight years into their marriage, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are playing coy on how things started.

A mutual friend introduced the two while the actor, now 39, was eating at a restaurant with Justin Theroux in 2008, but Krasinski and Blunt don’t agree on who asked out who.

“Probably me, I think,” the Mary Poppins Returns star told The Hollywood Reporter.

But Krasinski disagrees. “Yeah, right,” he said.

The Office alum revealed that it took a while to convince Blunt to go on a date with him.

“It was me asking for a while and you took some time,” Krasinksi continued to THR. “And then we finally had a date.”

Blunt and Krasinski at the Nov. 29 premiere of Mary Poppins Returns in L.A. Rich Fury/Getty

Once Blunt, 35, agreed, the pair’s first date included pizza and time spent at Krasinksi’s West Hollywood apartment — and something else neither star will confess.

“It’s so precious, I don’t want to talk about it,” Blunt said. “Is that all right?”

She and Krasinski went on to welcome two children together — daughters Violet, 2, and Hazel, 4 — and starred opposite one another in the thriller A Quiet Place, which he also directed and executive produced.

But Blunt wasn’t so easily persuaded to come aboard her husband’s project, either. She’d initially suggested someone else for the role, and typically takes five months between projects to spend time with her kids.

Krasinski and Blunt in A Quiet Place. Paramount

With Mary Poppins Returns on the horizon, Blunt made an exception.

“I have a minimum of a five-month rule between projects, other than A Quiet Place,” Blunt said. “I broke the rule for him and him alone.”

Mary Poppins Returns opens Wednesday.