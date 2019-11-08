Date Night! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Go See 'One of The Greatest Shows Ever' on Broadway

John Krasinski treated his wife, actress Emily Blunt, to a special date night on Broadway!

The actor, 40, shared a photo of himself and Blunt, 36, on Instagram with illusionist Derren Brown on Thursday night after catching Brown’s Broadway show Secret.

“Oh my Lordy! Just had my mind BLOWN by the one and only @derrenbrown tonight!” Krasinski wrote in the caption. “If you’re in NYC and want to see one of the greatest shows ever…This is the one!”

Brown, 48, also shared a photo of the trio on his Instagram account, writing, “I am meeting the most extraordinary people who come and see the show. People I have no business being around. But it’s ever so nice and occasionally wonderful, like last night. These two.”

Last month, Krasinski opened up about what kept his marriage to Blunt strong, saying it “happens organically.”

“I was a huge fan of hers before I even met her, so I continue to be a huge fan of hers in everything she does. So we’re just extremely supportive,” he told E! News. “We get what the job is and that you gotta travel and do some stuff, but it’s always about coming back home and being together, it’s the most important thing.”

Krasinski has made no secret of how much he loves his wife’s performance in The Devil Wears Prada — and proudly owns up to having seen it over 70 times.

“When we first met, I was like, ‘I just want to get it out of the way — I’m a huge fan of yours,’ ” he recalled during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show in 2018. “I was full stalker-status. I was like, ‘Hey, you want to go out on a date with me?'”

Image zoom John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Since then, Krasinski has continually praised his wife’s work, especially her performance in Mary Poppins Returns — which moved him to tears.

“There’s nothing she can’t do,” he previously told Entertainment Weekly.

Blunt has also spoken warmly about working with her husband, which the pair got to do on A Quiet Place. They also recently wrapped the hit horror movie’s sequel.

“My favorite thing about shooting A Quiet Place for sure was working with John,” the actress told reporters backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2018, after winning the night’s best supporting actress trophy for her role in the film.

“You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like. A lot of people were like ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer,” she continued. “I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special.”