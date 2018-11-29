John Krasinski Worked Out Naked in Dwayne Johnson's Gym — and Sent Him a Photo to Prove It!

John Krasinski is very comfortable with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Krasinski shared a hilarious anecdote on the Ellen DeGeneres Show about attempting to bond with wife Emily Blunt’s Jungle Cruise costar. The Office star heard about Johnson’s private traveling gym and got permission from the star to use it.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Even though one of Johnson’s producers told Krasinski that “no human being has ever been in that gym,” he decided to stop by anyway.

“I walked in and it was like alien spaceships had landed,” Krasinski, 39, recalled. “He has like 40 pieces of equipment I’ve never seen in my life.”

Did you hear @JohnKrasinski sent a naked photo to @TheRock? You heard me. pic.twitter.com/lUdthBxmig — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 29, 2018

Krasinski learned how to work the equipment and started getting in action-star shape thanks to the gym. He eventually got a little too comfortable. To prove it, DeGeneres pulled up a picture of the actor working out completely naked, which he had sent to Johnson at the end of one of his workouts.

RELATED: John Krasinski Says He Cried ‘So Much’ Watching Wife Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns

“As time went on, I got more and more comfortable in the gym,” he said. “We’re just workout buddies. I send him pictures as I leave the gym and I was like, ‘Hey man, thanks for a great workout. Feeling real comfortable, real at home, and didn’t feel like I needed to wear clothes.’ “

Krasinski continued, “And he loves that. He loves when you get really intimate sweat on all his equipment.”