John Krasinski Jokingly Calls Out Emily Blunt After Chris Martin's A Quiet Place Musical Pitch

John Krasinski says he didn’t snub Chris Martin, and he’s looking to wife Emily Blunt for an explanation as to why the Coldplay frontman would think he did.

It all started when Martin, 42, spoke about the husband-and-wife duo‘s film, A Quiet Place, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. After host Ellen DeGeneres showed a trailer for the horror flick’s upcoming sequel, the singer told an impromptu story about how he once jokingly pitched Krasinski, 40, and Blunt, 36, a musical version of the movie when it first came out.

“I sent Emily Blunt and her husband this idea for the musical of A Quiet Place. And it was just me like that,” he revealed, pretending to play a piano and silently mouthing words to a song.

Though the gag received great laughs from the audience, Martin said that he didn’t get any reaction at all from the couple.

“They never replied,” he shared, adding he feels “sick” every time he’s reminded of the joke.

Krasinski, for his part, soon responded to a video of Martin’s interview shared on Ellen‘s Instagram account.

“I… did not get an email from Chris Martin,” he commented. “The man is a world treasure.”

The Office alum also jokingly threw his wife under the bus, writing, “Are you kidding me!?!? Emily what have you done!?!?”

Image zoom Ellen/Instagram

The hilarious exchange continued on through the replies.

“Well, blaming Emily seems like a great strategy,” the Ellen account wrote back.

Singer Nick Jonas also chimed in, telling Krasinski, “I also sent you an email. Telling you how incredible I [thought] the film was…. I too did not get a reply.”

Image zoom Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Chris Martin Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Krasinski married Blunt married in 2010 before welcoming daughters Hazel, 5, and Violet, 3.

The actor directed A Quiet Place in addition to starring alongside his wife.

“My favorite thing about shooting A Quiet Place for sure was working with John,” Blunt told reporters backstage at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2019, after winning the night’s best supporting actress honor for her role in the film.

“You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like. A lot of people were like ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer,” she continued. “I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special.”