John Krasinski Announces New A Quiet Place Part II Release Date: ‘We’ve Waited Long Enough’

The sequel has been pushed back multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic

John Krasinski's thriller A Quiet Place Part II will be heading to theaters earlier than expected.

On Thursday, Krasinski, who wrote and directed the film, announced on social media that the highly-anticipated sequel will now hit theaters on Memorial Day. The film's social media accounts have also updated to reflect the May 28 release.

"They say good things come to those who wait. Well... I think we've waited long enough. A QUIET PLACE PART II Memorial Day," the actor wrote alongside an eerie photo of a flashing red lightbulb.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the sequel to the 2018 smash-hit starring husband-wife duo Krasinski, 41, and Emily Blunt, 38, would be delayed to Sept. 17.

The movie was originally set to come out on March 20, 2020, and even had its premiere in New York City on March 8 before the COVID-19 crisis was labeled a pandemic, and movie theaters around the world shuttered as a result.

At the time, Krasinski reported the sequel would be delayed just days before its release date. The movie later moved to Sept. 4, 2020 then moved to April 23, 2021 and once again pushed to the September 2021 date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the thriller's new release date replaces the film F9, which has been pushed back from May 28 to June 25.

Last month, it was announced that A Quiet Place Part II will be available for streaming on Paramount+ 45 days after it debuts in movie theaters.

The second film will follow Blunt's Evelyn Abbott after the death of her husband Lee (Krasinski) in the first film as she tries to survive in a post-apocalyptic world in which monsters with ultra-developed hearing hunted down all humans that made noise. Evelyn must make sure her three children, including her newborn son, survive.

In addition to the horror films, Krasinski and Jeff Nichols are working on a spinoff to A Quiet Place with Nichols set to direct and Krasinski producing, PEOPLE confirmed in November.

The spinoff film, which is set to be released in 2022, is based on an original idea by Krasinski. Nichols, who has previously directed movies such as Midnight Special and Mud, will also serve as a screenwriter.

When Krasinski launched the now-franchise in 2018, the original blockbuster, A Quiet Place, grossed nearly $340 million at the global box office against a $17 million budget.