John Krasinski and Wife Emily Blunt Hold Hands as He Reveals A Quiet Place 2 Is Done Filming

John Krasinski announced the end of filming for the upcoming A Quiet Place 2 by posting a sweet shot of him holding hands with wife Emily Blunt, who is reprising her role in the highly anticipated sequel.

“Well… that’s a wrap on #PartII See you on March 20th!” Krasinski wrote alongside the shot.

Krasinski once again wrote and directed the sequel, though he likely won’t appear in the movie since his character met a gut-wrenching death in the 2018 thriller.

RELATED: Emily Blunt: People Told Me John Krasinski and I Would Divorce by End of Filming A Quiet Place

The actor, 39, first teased his idea for the sequel in an interview he did with Deadline along with Blunt, 36, earlier this year.

“The idea for it is pretty simple,” Krasinski said of the sequel. “I’m writing now — I don’t have it fleshed out — but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain. You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup. We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it.”

Image zoom John Krasinski/Twitter

WATCH: John Krasinski Reveals He Secretly Played A Quiet Place‘s Monsters: ‘I Kept It Quiet!’

Even though he’s excited about the idea, Krasinski has previously admitted that he didn’t intend on making a follow-up or even come back to write it if it happened. But then the story called him back.

“The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it’s so much fun to explore,” he explained. “There are so many different things to see now. Everyone else in the world is experiencing this, so I’m curious to see what that looks like from another perspective.”

RELATED: John Krasinski Teases A Quiet Place Sequel Told from ‘Another Perspective’

Image zoom John Krasinski directing Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Paramount

The movie resonated with audiences and critics alike, and Blunt was later awarded the best supporting actress honor at the 25th Annual SAG Awards. After her win, Blunt opened up about acting alongside and being directed by Krasinski for the first time.

“My favorite thing about shooting A Quiet Place for sure was working with John,” Blunt told reporters in the SAG press room after her win. “We had never done it before and it is kind of the great unknown.”

She continued, “You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like. A lot of people were like ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer. I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special.”