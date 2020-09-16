John David Washington is opening up about his famous parents and how they are his sources of inspiration in this week's issue of PEOPLE

John David Washington Reveals How He Is 'Inspired' by His Parents Denzel and Pauletta

John David Washington's heroes are close to home.

The Tenet star spoke about his career in this week's issue of PEOPLE in which he credited his parents, Denzel and Pauletta Washington, as being his sources of inspiration.

"Pauletta Washington gives me inspiration," says John David, 36. "That's my mother, the most consistent person in my life."

As for his famous father, John David says the Oscar winner is "my favorite actor."

"I think the best actor in the industry, in the business, is my father," he says. "I'm inspired by the kind of career he's had and what he's had to do. Again, he's been on the frontline for many years and what he's done with it, with his opportunities, I just am so inspired and continue to be inspired by what he does and how he works and his approach to the craft and the business."

Last week, John David appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where guest host Samuel L. Jackson asked about his experience living at home with his parents again amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“You really live in Brooklyn, but since the pandemic has happened you had to come back home. So you’re living in the house again, right?” said Jackson, who has known John David for nearly his whole life.

“Technically, not anymore, but I was,” the young actor said. “I was in my old room.”

Jackson, 71, asked the Ballers star if his father had made him do any chores, adding Denzel likes “some order in the house.”

“I can’t believe we’re doing this right now,” John David said, laughing. “There was a chore or two. My chore was to make sure I’m down for dinner in time.”

In 2018, Denzel told PEOPLE that he's proud that his eldest son has made his own way in Hollywood without relying on any major help from his dad.

“That’s my son, I love my boy and I’m just happy he’s his own man, he’s independent,” the two-time Oscar winner said. “He’s really good at what he does, and the fact that he’s been fighting to make his own mark, he didn’t want any help from me, I didn’t help him get onto Ballers or anything like that."