John David Washington Hunts A.I. to Save Humanity in Futuristic 'The Creator' Trailer

John David Washington finds himself in a post-apocalyptic fight against artificial intelligence in his next sci-fi film.

In the first teaser trailer for The Creator, the actor, 38, plays Joshua, an ex-special forces agent who is grieving the disappearance of his wife, played by Gemma Chan.

During a war between humans and A.I. (it's explained in the trailer that the A.I. that was "created to protect us" instead detonated a nuclear bomb in Los Angeles), Joshua is "recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced A.I. who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war — and mankind itself."

20th Century Studios

The official synopsis adds, "Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of A.I.-occupied territory, only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an A.I. in the form of a young child."

20th Century Studios

The Creator (which was formerly titled True Love) is directed and co-written by Gareth Edwards, who previously directed 2014's Godzilla and the 2016 Star Wars spinoff Rogue One.

Aside from Tenet actor Washington and Eternals actress Chan, the cast also includes Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Janney and newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles.

In January, Washington told Deadline about making the sci-fi movie, which wrapped filming in early 2022.

20th Century Studios

"It was a six-month shoot and I think the story is brilliant," he said. "Edwards is such a calm human being and collaborative director who embraces every performance. [The Creator] is a character piece about betrayal, guilt, PTSD and dangerous technology. It takes place in the near future, and that's all I can say about it."

He added, "It's such a complete script and full of opportunity with a role I've never played before, and it's a project I am very excited about."

The Creator is in theaters Sept. 29.