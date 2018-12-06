John David Washington Steps Out with Dad Denzel the Night Before Surprise Golden Globe Nod

John David Washington is Golden Globe nominee — just like dad Denzel Washington!

The 34-year-old actor turned heads for his performance in Spike Lee’s BlackKklansman this summer as the real-life Ron Stallworth, a black detective who infiltrated a chapter of the Ku Klux Klan in Colorado. John David earned a nomination in the best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama for the upcoming 2019 Golden Globe Awards, proving that he’s following in his dad’s footsteps.

Denzel, 63, has been nominated at the Golden Globes 9 times throughout his career, taking home two. The iconic actor was also honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in 2016.

The father-son duo spent the night before the nominations at a Los Angeles Lakers basketball game, where they sat court-side as LeBron James and the team took on the San Antonio Spurs. John David is Denzel and wife Pauletta’s oldest child of four.

John David Washington with mom Pauletta Washington and dad Denzel Washington in 2010 Gregg Deguire/Filmmagic

But while John David is close to his dad, the actor is also hoping his talent shines brighter than Denzel’s shadow. He recently made sure to point out that he got his BlackKklansman role through his own work and not his dad.

“I was there because of me and not because of, you know, nepotism,” he told IndieWire about landing the part. “Spike was like a little kid on set, on a daily basis. I’m still trying to find the actor I want to be, but I know what kind of the talent I want to be around.”

John David took on acting after a 6-year football career as a running back where he played briefly for the NFL before signing on with NFL Europe and later the now-defunct United Football League.