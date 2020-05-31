Chicago police were using pepper spray during the protests, according to John Cusack

John Cusack Says Police 'Came at Me with Batons' During George Floyd Protest in Chicago

John Cusack said he was attacked by Chicago police while filming the protests taking place in response to the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer pinned him to the ground with a knee on his neck.

On Saturday, the actor, 53, shared a video from the alleged incident on Twitter, writing, "Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike. Ahhm here’s the audio."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the video, a person — likely a police officer — can be heard angrily telling Cusack to move along, followed by the sound of metal being slammed.

In another tweet, Cusack verified reports that police were using pepper spray on protestors, writing, "Pepper spray - is out - no tear gas that I’ve seen personally out here."

Cusack later clarified to one of his followers that the Chicago authorities "didn’t assault me."

"Keep it in perspective and I should not be the headline or the story important thing is the anger & pain out there& how hair trigger it feels/ I’m of no importance I was just a witness to what was happening in Chicago - didn’t see the press out at all," he wrote.

The Love & Mercy actor went on to say that he's hopeful the protests indicate the end of Donald Trump's presidency.

"Would be very surprised if this is a one or two day event / this may well be the beginning of end of trump loathsome era - thank god," he wrote. "Feels like many streams of outrage coming to a head- a wave peaking -Chicago scene was about getting to trump tower most of day."

Outrage over racial inequality and police brutality began earlier this week when footage of Floyd surfaced online.

The Minneapolis police officer in the video — identified as Derek Chauvin — has since been fired and was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

However, protests have carried on to major U.S cities, where curfews have been implemented as a means to stop the encounters between demonstrators and police, some of which have turned violent.

In Chicago, downtown businesses were damaged on Saturday during protests. Windows of many convenience stores, fast-food chains, and clothing stores were knocked out, according to ABC 7.

Multiple demonstrators were also arrested by officers with batons, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.