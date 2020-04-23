John Cho Shares Essay About Asian Americans Facing Discrimination During COVID-19 Pandemic

Image zoom John Cho Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

John Cho is adding his voice to a growing list of Asian American stars speaking out about discrimination during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The 47-year-old Star Trek actor wrote an emotional essay for the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday, explaining how the slew of anti-Asian hate crimes that have occurred in the wake of the outbreak only "reminds Asian Americans like me that our belonging is conditional."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Asian Americans are experiencing such a moment right now," wrote Cho. "One moment we are Americans, the next we are all foreigners, who 'brought' the virus here."

"If the coronavirus has taught us anything, it’s that the solution to a widespread problem cannot be patchwork," he said. "Never has our interconnectedness and our reliance on each other been plainer."

"You can’t stand up for some and not for others. And like the virus, unchecked aggression has the potential to spread wildly," Cho warned. "Please don’t minimize the hate or assume it’s somewhere far away. It’s happening close to you. If you see it on the street, say something. If you hear it at work, say something. If you sense it in your family, say something. Stand up for your fellow Americans."

RELATED: Lana Condor Slams President Trump for Calling Coronavirus 'the Chinese Virus': 'How Dare You'

Image zoom John Cho Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

RELATED: Jeannie Mai Condemns Coronavirus Racism: 'Hate Will Get You Sick, Even if the Virus Doesn’t'

Cho was born in South Korea, moved to the U.S. when he was 6 and was naturalized in 1990.

He recalled in his essay how, as a kid growing up in Houston, his parents cautioned him that the world "was hostile and it viewed us as strangers."

"They warned me to stick close to my family. Close to my kind," he said.

Assimilating would help that, Cho said his parents taught him.

"The assumption was that once we became American enough, there would be no need for such warnings — that we would be safe," Cho remembered in the piece. "To that end, my parents encouraged me and my younger brother to watch as much television as possible, so that we might learn to speak and act like the natives. The hope was that race would not disadvantage us — the next generation — if we played our cards right."

While he saw "glimmers of my parents’ hope coming to fruition" after finding success as an actor, Cho said he would often experience moments reminding him that "your race defines you above all else."

Because most Asian stereotypes tend to be complimentary, Cho said, "it makes people — including us — think that anti-Asian sentiment is somehow less serious, that it’s racism lite."

"That allows us to dismiss the current wave of Asian hate crimes as trivial, isolated and unimportant," Cho said, before noting how "during times of national stress, it’s these darker stereotypes that prevail."

He now finds himself warning his parents of the same things they warned him about as a kid.

"I called my parents a few nights ago to tell them to be cautious when stepping out of the house, because they might be targets of verbal or even physical abuse," he said. "It felt so strange. Our roles had flipped."

"Across the country, Asian American parents and children are making versions of the call I made," Cho wrote in the Times. "Friends are sharing first-hand accounts of abuse on text chains and circulating articles on Facebook, always ending with the suddenly ominous 'stay safe.' "

RELATED: 'Do Better': Celebs Speak Out Against Racist Attacks Toward Asians During Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom John Cho Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

RELATED: Asian American Teen Assaulted in Los Angeles After Bullies Accused Him of Having Coronavirus

Since the spread of coronavirus across the globe, misinformation and wide-spread panic have contributed to racially motivated attacks on people of Asian descent or anyone who looks East Asian.

Hate crime task forces have been responding to calls, but many Asian-American stars — including To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress Lana Condor and Jeannie Mai, Emmy-award winning co-host of The Real — have condemned coronavirus racism.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.