John Cena Is Unrecognizable Under Makeup on Set of 'Ricky Stanicky'

John Cena said he "can't wait for you to meet" his character in the upcoming comedy

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on February 9, 2023 03:00 PM
John Cena plays the role of Ricky stanicky in “Ricky Stanicky" movie being filmed in Melbourne
Photo: BACKGRID

John Cena is hard at work on an unrecognizable new character.

The actor was photographed on the set of the upcoming Prime Video comedy film Ricky Stanicky in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday. Cena, 45, stood with his face covered in makeup, complete with lipstick, eyeliner and painted on eyebrows.

According to Deadline, Ricky Stanicky is about a group of friends who come up with a character they use to "get out of tricky predicaments, but they have to hire an actor to portray their fictional friend when their significant others become suspicious." It's directed by Peter Farrelly, who recently made The Greatest Beer Run Ever and the Oscar-winning Green Book.

The cast also includes Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler and William H. Macy, the outlet reported.

john cena
Rich Fury/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this month, Cena tweeted his excitement in joining the project.

"Beyond excited to help bring these characters to life (both on and off screen) with an incredible cast, our director and producers and partners at @AmazonStudios @primevideo," he wrote. "#RickyStanicky is a best friend to all — can't wait for you to meet him!"

Last year, the Peacemaker star told British GQ about transitioning from WWE to Hollywood.

"The term Hollywood has such a mystique and luster around it. If you're skilled at doing one thing, and then you transition into doing another — really, it sounds the same, but it's a completely different thing," he said. "If you have any chance of success, you have to really, really prepare as much as you can. And if you feel you don't have a head start, you've just got to put rubber to the road and work your ass off. So that's kind of where I'm at, dipping my toes back into the screen side of entertainment rather than live events."

Cena added, "And I realize I've got my work to do, and I'm just trying to work as hard as I can to catch up to everybody else."

Related Articles
Demi Moore Shares Clip of Family Celebrating Her 'Baby' Tallulah's 29th Birthday
Demi Moore Shares Clip of Family Celebrating Her 'Baby' Tallulah's 29th Birthday: 'You Are So Loved'
Idris Elba
Idris Elba Explains Why He 'Stopped Describing Myself as a Black Actor': 'It Put Me in a Box'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ionyxs5jKXU&t=12s Space Oddity | Official Trailer
Kyra Sedgwick Directs Husband Kevin Bacon and More in 'Space Oddity' — See the First Trailer
Alec Baldwin - Halyna Hutchins
Alec Baldwin to Face Lawsuit from Halyna Hutchins' Parents and Sister Over Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
Paul Mescal attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Paul Mescal Says Oscar Nomination Has Given Family a 'Welcome Respite' amid Mom's Chemotherapy Treatment
salma hayek magic mike
Salma Hayek Says It Was 'Empowering to Switch' Roles in 'Magic Mike 3' : I've Been 'the Stripper Before'
Air movie
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Viola Davis Star in First Trailer for Nike Drama 'AIR'
Ira Kunyansky and Abigail Breslin attend the 2023 Santa Barbara International Film Festival opening night world premiere of "Miranda's Victim"
Abigail Breslin and Ira Kunyansky Make Red Carpet Debut as Husband and Wife 11 Days After Wedding
Jeremy Renner and Paul Rudd attend AT&T TV Super Saturday Night
Paul Rudd Says Jeremy Renner Is 'Doing Well' While Recovering from Snowplow Accident: 'The Best Guy'
Salma Hayek ( From Dusk Till Dawn - Dancing )
Salma Hayek Pinault Says 'From Dusk Till Dawn' Striptease Scene 'Changed' Her Career
First look of Owen Wilson as Bob Ross-like painter
Owen Wilson Is a Bob Ross–Like Artist Who Faces New Competition in First Trailer for 'Paint'
Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx filming
Cameron Diaz Makes Her Return to Acting with Jamie Foxx on London Set of 'Back in Action'
Andy Samberg attends the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 20, 2015 in Los Angeles, California., Jean Smart attends the FYC red carpet of Bravo's "Dirty John" at Saban Media Center on May 02, 2019 in North Hollywood, California.
Andy Samberg and Jean Smart to Play Exes in Sci-Fi Romantic Comedy '42.6 Years'
Gus Kenworthy at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards
Gus Kenworthy Says Gay Kiss Was Removed from '80 for Brady' : 'I Think They Cut It for Middle America'
Elizabeth Banks Defends 'Controversial' Cocaine Bear Scene of Kids on Drugs: 'There Were Conversations'
Elizabeth Banks Defends 'Controversial' 'Cocaine Bear' Scene of Kids on Drugs: 'There Were Conversations'
Elizabeth Banks, Ray Liotta
Elizabeth Banks Says Ray Liotta 'Had a Great Time' Making 'Cocaine Bear' Weeks Before His Death