John Cena Is Unrecognizable Under Makeup on Set of 'Ricky Stanicky'

John Cena is hard at work on an unrecognizable new character.

The actor was photographed on the set of the upcoming Prime Video comedy film Ricky Stanicky in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday. Cena, 45, stood with his face covered in makeup, complete with lipstick, eyeliner and painted on eyebrows.

According to Deadline, Ricky Stanicky is about a group of friends who come up with a character they use to "get out of tricky predicaments, but they have to hire an actor to portray their fictional friend when their significant others become suspicious." It's directed by Peter Farrelly, who recently made The Greatest Beer Run Ever and the Oscar-winning Green Book.

The cast also includes Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler and William H. Macy, the outlet reported.

Rich Fury/Getty

Earlier this month, Cena tweeted his excitement in joining the project.

"Beyond excited to help bring these characters to life (both on and off screen) with an incredible cast, our director and producers and partners at @AmazonStudios @primevideo," he wrote. "#RickyStanicky is a best friend to all — can't wait for you to meet him!"

Last year, the Peacemaker star told British GQ about transitioning from WWE to Hollywood.

"The term Hollywood has such a mystique and luster around it. If you're skilled at doing one thing, and then you transition into doing another — really, it sounds the same, but it's a completely different thing," he said. "If you have any chance of success, you have to really, really prepare as much as you can. And if you feel you don't have a head start, you've just got to put rubber to the road and work your ass off. So that's kind of where I'm at, dipping my toes back into the screen side of entertainment rather than live events."

Cena added, "And I realize I've got my work to do, and I'm just trying to work as hard as I can to catch up to everybody else."