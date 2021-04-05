John Cena Reveals How the BTS Army Helped Him Embrace Vulnerability to Write New Self-Love Books

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

John Cena has fans of BTS to thank for inspiring him to accept his vulnerability and publish two new motivational books, out on April 6

John Cena is crediting the BTS army for helping him embrace his inner vulnerability.

"I was going through a pretty down period of my life," Cena recalled to host Ellen DeGeneres. "It was about four years ago and I decided to just have a vulnerable moment and put on of those thought-provoking entries out on Twitter. And four years ago when I started this a lot of them were about self-love because I was going through that down period where I didn't consider myself enough."

It was then, The Suicide Squad actor explained, that he got some inspiration from the Korean supergroup when they dropped their third album, Love Yourself: Answers, in 2018.

"Amazingly enough, talk about wonderful timing and just being ready for an opportunity, a very popular group, BTS, had just released an album called Love Yourself," Cena said. "So I put out all these messages about self-love. And I'm thinking this is not gonna be a good idea because this big, larger-than-life 16-time WWE champion is talking about vulnerability and you aren't enough and you shouldn't be ashamed of who you are."

"But it caught fire because of the BTS army, " he continued. "I was essentially sending a similar message as the band. These books exist because the BTS army was brave enough to support my vulnerable moment. And now it's become a part of my daily routine."

Cena, who said that his inspirational books can speak to both children and adults in meaningful ways, went on to reiterate to DeGeneres, 63, his appreciation for the BTS Army in helping him accept his vulnerability.

"So I really got to thank K-pop, I got to thank BTS for supporting me in a moment of weakness and turning it into a passion of mine," he said.

This is not the first time that Cena has showed off his fandom for BTS.

Back in 2018, Cena jokingly offered to step in as a bodyguard for the group once fans called for protection for BTS after their arrival at a Korean airport caused a frenzy with passionate admirers.

"I've had a little trouble keeping up lately but does @BTS_twt @bts_bighit need a bodyguard? Crazy because I've been touring with them for years, they just can't see me. #GotYourSix," he wrote on Twitter.

Then in September 2020, Cena gushed about the band to Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show.

"I love what this band has done," he said. "When I started to look at BTS and started to listen to their music, I was originally drawn because there are rappers in that crew. And they use their sick-a-- boom beats and actually rap."