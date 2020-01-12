John Cena Gives Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh a Sweet Kiss at Doolittle Premiere in L.A.

Image zoom Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena Steve Granitz/WireImage

John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh are still going strong!

On Saturday, the couple packed on the PDA while making their second red carpet appearance together, attending the world premiere of the actor’s new film, Doolittle, on Saturday in Westwood, California.

With a big smile on their faces, Cena, 42, and Shariatzadeh cozied up together while they posed, even at one point sharing a sweet kiss on the lips. Cena wore a dapper blue suit and a patterned tie for the happy occasion, while Shariatzadeh opted for an eye-catching metallic silver dress.

In another sweet moment, the actor referred to his new girlfriend as “family” while speaking with reporters about what it meant to have Shariatzadeh support him at the event.

“It’s a family movie and it’s a wonderful occasion to celebrate with family,” he said.

This was the couple’s first public outing since Cena’s ex, Nikki Bella, announced her engagement to former Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev.

Cena and Shariatzadeh, who were first linked in March 2019, made their red carpet debut months later in September.

Opening up about the start of their romance, the WWE star told Entertainment Tonight that he met Shariatzadeh, a project manager for Avigilon — a Motorola Solutions tech company — on set of Playing with Fire.

“It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date,” he told the outlet. “What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.”

The pair were first linked last March when they were seen holding hands in Vancouver. The following month, photos, obtained by TMZ, showed Cena giving Shariatzadeh a kiss as he dropped her off for a flight outside of the San Diego airport.

Shariatzadeh is the first woman that Cena has been linked to since his public split from Bella in 2018.