John Cena Sets Guinness World Record For Make-A-Wish Foundation for Wishes Granted

John Cena has set a record for granting wishes.

The superstar actor and professional wrestler, 45, now holds the world record for most wishes granted through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, according to Guinness World Records. In total, the WWE icon has made the wishes of 650 kids come true.

He first collaborated with Make-A-Wish in 2002, and ten years later in 2012 had the honor of being the foundation's 1,000th wish. The organization gives children ages 2-18 who have been diagnosed with a critical illness a chance to make a request that is fulfilled by Make-A-Wish.

As reported by Guinness, Cena is the most requested celebrity for wishes. In the 42 years since the foundation began, no other figure has granted more than 200 wishes.

"I want them to have an experience that will stay with them to forever," he told The Hollywood Reporter of his commitment to the foundation. "I don't ever want the children or their families to be treated in a way where they feel as if they're up against anything at all."

When The Peacemaker actor was honored for granting 500 wishes in 2015, Cena opened up to ESPN about the foundation and how much he enjoys doing what he does.

"I just drop everything," Cena said at the time. "If I can offer a fantastic experience, I'll be first in line to do my part."

Noam Galai/Getty

During his appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in January, the Vacation Friends star talked about how flattered he is by kids who make it their wish to see him.

"Make-A-Wish's list is enormous and they literally will do anything you want. 'I want to kick it with John Cena and see him wrestle.' That is the coolest thing I have ever heard in my life," said Cena.

"It means a lot of things. It means one, something I am passionate about affects people. It means two, I can be a vehicle to help make a wish come true," he continued. "And it means three, when we engage, when the wish actually happens, it is something that someone wants and we are the finish line."

Cena also shared why he believes fatherhood is not the right move for him at the moment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

John Cena at The Suicide Squad premiere. Kevin Winter/Getty

The topic was brought up on the show after host and actress Drew Barrymore connected his Make-A-Wish success, and suggested that the actor would be "kind of the world's greatest father."

Before discussing the possibility, Cena talked about how he currently has a lot on his plate including being the "best" husband to wife Shay Shariatzadeh.

"I really enjoy my life ... it is hard work. It is hard work to balance the time I need to run myself correctly. It's hard work to be the best husband I can be to my loving wife. It is hard to keep connections with those in my life I love and it is also hard to put in an honest day's work," he said.

Cena has recently become a mainstay for Nickelodeon, appearing in some of the network's scripted series. He also hosted the game show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? in 2019 and TBS' Wipeout, alongside Nicole Byer and Camille Kostek.