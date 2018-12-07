John Cena Is Lighting Up the Empire State Building Bumblebee Yellow for Film's Release!

John Cena is bringing some light into the lives of some very special children.

The 41-year-old actor is teaming up with his Bumblebee costar Hailee Steinfeld and the Make-A-Wish Foundation to light up the Empire State Building in New York City yellow to celebrate the commitment of brightening kids’ lives on Dec. 20.

Cena, who stars in the upcoming Bumblebee film, has granted over 500 wishes (and counting!) to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and setting a record for the person with the most wishes granted.

The former wrestling champion and Steinfeld will be present with over 20 Make-A-Wish families for the celebration.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted wishes to eligible children who are fighting diseases.

Bumblebee

A part of that entails partnering with stars such as Cena and Steinfeld who will appear in the highly-anticipated Bumblebee.

The film centers on the popular Transformers robot who is on the run in 1987 and seeks refuge in a California junkyard. Steinfeld’s Charlie discovers Bumblebee and seeks to revive the hero who can transform into a yellow Volkswagen bug.

Bumblebee is in theaters and RealD 3D on Dec. 21 — while the Empire State Building ceremony takes place on Dec. 20.