John Cena Joins Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez in Fast & Furious 9: 'It’s an Incredible Honor'

The Fast & Furious family is expanding!

John Cena is the latest star to join the popular film franchise and ninth installment, which he confirmed on Twitter.

“For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family,” he wrote while retweeting a story by Deadline.

While Cena’s role in the film is being kept under wraps, the actor, 42, will star opposite veterans Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, both of whom are reprising their roles as Dom Toretto and Letty Ortiz.

Jordana Brewster is also set to return as Mia Toretto, Dom’s sister, as well as Tyrese Gibson in the role of Roman Pearce.

The news comes after Rodriguez revealed she would return to the film franchise after previously throwing her participation into question.

Rodriguez threatened to walk away in June 2017, calling for a female writer to work on the next film “or I just might have to say goodbye,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

But while at the Bloomberg Equality Summit in London last month, the actress revealed Universal Pictures agreed with her request and hired a female writer.

“Yeah, I’m gonna do 9,” Rodriguez confirmed. “Donna [Langley, Chairman of Universal Pictures] came on board, the woman came on board at the studio, and agreed to have that female voice on board so the guys aren’t basically interpreting that female voice on paper. ‘Cause it’s annoying, I rewrite all my stuff! I’m tired of being a writer and an actress, you know? It’s kind of cool that I had that freedom, but it’s frivolous.”

Rodriguez went more in-depth in her call for a female writer, pointing out that in the 16 years she’s been a part of the franchise, she’s rarely had scenes with the few other women. Gal Gadot, Elsa Pataky, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron and Nathalie Emmanuel have been some of the actresses to take on the female roles over the franchise, though not all in the same film.

“I felt like there wasn’t enough of a female voice in the franchise. I can count with two hands how many times I spoke to my female colleagues,” she explained. “Like Jordana, who played the sister. I’ve been in the franchise for 16 years, and I can count on both hands how many times we’ve actually had a conversation on screen, and I thought that was pathetic. And I said if I’m coming back, I really want there to be a female writer to give it a female voice, and finally, they showed me some love.”

Fast & Furious 9 is set for a May 2020 release date.