John Cena Hilariously Terrorizes Lil Rel Howery in Wild Vacation Friends Trailer

John Cena proves that what happens on vacation doesn’t stay on vacation

(from L to R) Lil Rel Howery, Meredith Hagner, John Cena and Yvonne Orji in Vacation Friends

John Cena and Lil Rel Howery Star in the Comedy Vacation Friends

John Cena is the world's worst wedding guest.

In the new trailer for Vacation Friends, Cena stars as Ron, who crashes the wedding of Marcus and Emily (Lil Rel Howery and Insecure Emmy nominee Yvonne Orji) alongside his girlfriend Kyla (Meredith Hagner) after meeting them in Mexico.

What starts as crashing their reception soon ends up being a wild and psychedelic-infused adventure where Marcus and Emily struggle to contain Ron and Kyla's party-going ways before their wedding.

In one hilarious scene, Ron and Marcus go on a hunt for psilocybin (a naturally occurring psychedelic mushroom).

"Jackpot. The devil's dick," Ron tells Marcus upon finding the mushroom. "The most potent mushroom on Earth."

Marcus, unaware of what the mushroom did, tells Ron, "I ate it."

"Why?" Ron asks before Marcus says, "You told me to!"

"I didn't say eat it!" Ron replies, to which Marcus attempts to shift the blame back on him, "Man, everything you touch turns into drugs!"

Directed by Clay Traver (Silicon Valley), the film also stars Robert Wisdom, Andrew Bachelor and Lynn Whitfield.

John Cena and Lil Rel Howery Star in the Comedy Vacation Friends Vacation Friends | Credit: Walt Disney Studios

This is the latest film Cena will star in with his already packed film slate. The actor and WWE wrestler already appeared in F9 and will star in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in August.

Earlier this month, Cena surprised fans when he disrupted a WWE event to announce his return to the ring.

"Tonight I just wanted to come out here and let Roman Reigns know that I was back. And I certainly wanted to come out here to let all you know that I'm back!" Cena told the audience.

"I promise you this is not a one night only," the star said, adding that it's the "first night."

The veteran wrestler added, "I missed you guys. I really, really missed you guys."