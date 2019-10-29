John Cena Donating $500K to First Responders Battling California Fires: 'Doing My Part to Help'

Image zoom

John Cena is hoping to help first responders as California’s fast-moving fires continue to ravage the state.

The 42-year-old actor announced on Twitter Monday that as his upcoming film Playing with Fire, “showcases a group of people I believe are heroes: First responders,” it only seems fit that he steps in during such a dire time.

Cena, who plays a firefighter in the film, posted a sincere video of himself to his social media detailing how he wants to help the cause — and hopes that Paramount Pictures will follow suit.

“I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can do to help those who risk their lives to protect us all,” he captioned the post.

After the actor described why he finds the cause extremely important, he went on to explain the situation in California and how he hopes to contribute.

“Right now, California is in dire straits. It is burning. It is under siege from massive wildfires statewide, which means that our first responders are working around the clock and they need our help,” he shared in the clip.

Cena added that after asking himself, “What can I do?” he was able to “come up with an answer,” which was to ask the producer of the film, Paramount Pictures, to step in with assistance.

“I want Paramount to do me one favor. I want them to pick a charity. Pick a charity that aids our first responders as soon as possible.”

“On behalf of Playing with Fire, and out of respect to the people who I truly believe are heroes, my response will be to immediately donate half a million dollars to this cause,” he continued.

“In times like this, when people are giving their lives, and working around the clock, what they need from us is resource,” Cena added. “This is the right thing to do, and I’m doing my part to help the cause.”

He ended the heartfelt video by wishing everyone “the best of luck” and to “please stay safe.”

“You are our heroes,” he closed out the clip, addressing first responders.

On Monday morning, thousands of Los Angeles residents were forced to evacuate after a raging fire broke out.

The Getty Fire had blazed through more than 500 acres since it started around 1:30 a.m. local time adjacent to the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center, Mayor Eric Garcetti said at a press conference.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has since issued mandatory evacuations for more than 10,000 homes and buildings.

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph Terrazas also spoke at the press conference, saying the city was in a “dangerous season,” pointing to several other recent fires like the Saddleridge Fire and the Palisades Fire.