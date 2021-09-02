John Cena Celebrates Vacation Friends' Best-Ever Opening for Hulu Movie: 'Unbelievable Response'

Vacation Friends, also starring Lil Rel Howery, is currently streaming on Hulu

John Cena is celebrating the success of Vacation Friends.

On Wednesday, Deadline reported that the 44-year-old actor's comedy became the most-watched original movie in its opening weekend on Hulu.

Vacation Friends, which also stars Lil Rel Howery, hit the streaming platform late last month. The movie follows a couple — played by Cena and Meredith Hagner — who vacation in Mexico and meet up with another couple, played by Howery and Yvonne Orji.

What starts as crashing their reception soon ends up being a wild and psychedelic-infused adventure where Howery and Orji's characters struggle to contain Cena and Hagner's character's party-going ways before their well-to-do wedding.

Reacting to the news of the film's feat, Cena tweeted, "An unbelievable response to an unbelievably fun movie! This weekend #VacationFriends became the most-watched original film on @Hulu ever!!! ☀️🥃 @VacationFriends."

Following the success of the film, Deadline reported Vacation Friends will be getting a sequel, which will be titled Honeymoon Friends.

Howery appeared to celebrate the success of the film alongside some of his other career highlights such as his movies Free Guy, Bad Trip and Space Jam 2, to name a few.

Clay Tarver, who wrote and directed the first film, is set to return to write and direct the sequel, the outlet reported.

Producer Todd Garner is also expected to return, as well as Cena, Howery, 41, Orji, 37, and Hagner, 34.

The original film also stars Robert Wisdom, Andrew Bachelor and Lynn Whitfield, though it is unclear if they will be returning for the planned follow-up film.