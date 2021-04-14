John Cena and Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Sweetly Hold Hands on Rare Sunny Outing in Canada

The couple tied the knot in October 2020 in Florida

John Cena and his wife are soaking up the sun!

On Sunday, the F9 star, 43, was photographed with wife Shay Shariatzadeh on a rare outing in Vancouver, Canada six months after tying the knot.

The couple sweetly held hands as they walked together. Cena wore a black face mask, a blue T-shirt, gym shorts, blue socks and APL sneakers while his wife wore a matching face mask, a bright blue sweater, black leggings and blue sneakers.

Cena and Shariatzadeh tied the knot on Oct. 12 in Tampa, Florida, with a small ceremony at the downtown office of attorney Dilip Patel, who served as the officiant, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The newlyweds met while on the set of Cena's film Playing with Fire, which was filming in Canada, where Shariatzadeh is from.

In October, an entertainment source told PEOPLE "it was love at first sight" for Cena when he met Shariatzadeh, an engineer.

"He is a romantic," said the source, adding the couple "knew they would marry, so the [private ceremony] wasn't a surprise. He just wanted to do it out of the limelight."

Shariatzadeh, who was born in Iran and raised in Canada where she currently works for the enterprise software company Sonatype, "is smart, has her own life and career and thinks for herself," said the source.

Her attributes are what "challenges" Cena, added the insider. "He was dazzled by her."

In October 2019, Cena told Entertainment Tonight while on the red carpet for the premiere of Playing with Fire, "It's a wonderful day for a movie premiere and I got a beautiful date."

"What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special," he said.