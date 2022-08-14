Director John Carpenter Reunites with Original Station Wagon from 1978's 'Halloween'

It was something of a spooky reunion for John Carpenter as the horror icon was reunited with the original LTD station wagon used in his 1978 classic Halloween over the weekend.

The writer-director, 74, posted a number of pictures on Instagram of himself perusing the car, which has been restored and was apparently on display at Pennsylvania's Steel City Con at the Monroeville Convention Center.

"I would like to thank @joey_wheels_ for reuniting me with the original station wagon from my movie Halloween - released in 1978. Special thanks to all the fans who came out as well! #halloween #theshape #steelcitycon2022," Carpenter captioned his photo gallery.

Of course, fans know the murderous Michael Myers, aka The Shape, steals the station wagon when he escapes Smith's Grove Sanitarium and goes on a killing spree in the fictitious suburban town of Haddonfield, Illinois.

According to Screen Rant, the LTD was used for two weeks of Halloween production and then returned to a rental agency. It was in turn sold in auction, before being abandoned in a barn for decades. It was then sold to the current owner — presumably, the Carpenter-thanked Joe Caldwell — who had it restored and displays it at conventions.

After its release, the independent slasher film would go on to be considered one of the greatest horror pictures in the history of the genre, and launched a billion-dollar franchise that thrives to this day.

The highly anticipated Halloween Ends, which stars legacy franchise actress Jamie Lee Curtis, is due in theaters Oct. 14.

In July, Curtis told PEOPLE playing Laurie Strode one final time was "very satisfying," even though, endings are "a bitch."

The upcoming Halloween Ends marks the third and final installment in the sequel trilogy that continued the story of Carpenter's 1978 horror classic. The new movie follows 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills.