Director John Carpenter Reunites with Original Station Wagon from 1978's 'Halloween'

The independent slasher film would go on to be considered one of the greatest horror pictures in the history of the genre, and launched a billion-dollar franchise that thrives to this day

By
Published on August 14, 2022 04:00 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 13: Special Guest John Carpenter attends the screening of 'Escape from New York' at the 2019 TCM 10th Annual Classic Film Festival on April 13, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM)
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty for TCM

It was something of a spooky reunion for John Carpenter as the horror icon was reunited with the original LTD station wagon used in his 1978 classic Halloween over the weekend.

The writer-director, 74, posted a number of pictures on Instagram of himself perusing the car, which has been restored and was apparently on display at Pennsylvania's Steel City Con at the Monroeville Convention Center.

"I would like to thank @joey_wheels_ for reuniting me with the original station wagon from my movie Halloween - released in 1978. Special thanks to all the fans who came out as well! #halloween #theshape #steelcitycon2022," Carpenter captioned his photo gallery.

Of course, fans know the murderous Michael Myers, aka The Shape, steals the station wagon when he escapes Smith's Grove Sanitarium and goes on a killing spree in the fictitious suburban town of Haddonfield, Illinois.

Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock (794253e) 'Halloween' Film - 1978 - Michael Myers (Tony Moran) wearing the mask, looks over the top of the stairs holding a knife. GTV ARCHIVE
ITV/Shutterstock

According to Screen Rant, the LTD was used for two weeks of Halloween production and then returned to a rental agency. It was in turn sold in auction, before being abandoned in a barn for decades. It was then sold to the current owner — presumably, the Carpenter-thanked Joe Caldwell — who had it restored and displays it at conventions.

After its release, the independent slasher film would go on to be considered one of the greatest horror pictures in the history of the genre, and launched a billion-dollar franchise that thrives to this day.

The highly anticipated Halloween Ends, which stars legacy franchise actress Jamie Lee Curtis, is due in theaters Oct. 14.

In July, Curtis told PEOPLE playing Laurie Strode one final time was "very satisfying," even though, endings are "a bitch."

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1568764a) Halloween, Jamie Lee Curtis Film and Television
Moviestore/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The upcoming Halloween Ends marks the third and final installment in the sequel trilogy that continued the story of Carpenter's 1978 horror classic. The new movie follows 2018's Halloween and 2021's Halloween Kills.

Related Articles
Michael Myers (aka The Shape) and Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode in HALLOWEEN ENDS, directed by David Gordon Green
Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Michael Myers One Last Time in 'Halloween Ends' Trailer
HALLOWEEN KILLS, Jamie Lee Curtis, 2021.
Jamie Lee Curtis on Final Time Playing Laurie Strode in 'Halloween Ends' : 'It Felt Very Satisfying'
jamie lee curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Wraps Playing 'Halloween' Character Laurie Strode in New Trilogy: 'Bittersweet'
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the red carpet of the movie "Halloween Kills" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 08, 2021
Jamie Lee Curtis Says It Was 'Hard to Say Goodbye' to 'Halloween' Crew: 'They Were Always There'
Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards Back for 'Halloween Ends' Sequel After Positive Reception of Her Return to Franchise
Halloween
Jamie Lee Curtis Picks Up Kyle Richards for Old Time's Sake in 'Halloween Kills' Featurette
2022 Emerging artists IDK Baby Tate Max Drazen Jenna Raine
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists You Should Be Listening to All Summer Long
MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jamie Lee Curtis Invites 'Friend' Michael Myers to Accept Scream Queen MTV Movie & TV Award
Halloween - Resurrection
Halloween and Sequels Halloween 4, 5 Returning to Theaters and Drive-Ins in October
100-reasons-tout
100 Reasons to Love America in 2022
michelle-williams-1-2000
Michelle Williams, Tyra Banks and 7 Other Stars You Didn't Know Had Roles in 'Halloween'
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Halloween 2021
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021
chasing paper wallpaper collection
Launches We Love! Chasing Paper's Enneagram-Inspired Wallpaper, Plus More New Home Products
asd
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week