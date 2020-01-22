John Boyega Surprises His Parents with a New Home in Sweet Video: 'They’re Always Showing Love'

John Boyega gave his parents the surprise of a lifetime.

The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor shared a sweet video on Instagram Monday in which he presented his parents, Samson and Abigail Boyega, with a new home.

“I just bought my mom and dad a house. I’ve always wanted to do that,” the actor began the video by saying. Under the pretext of an interview, John invited his parents to the new house.

Once Samson and Abigail were sitting down, John said, “I’d like to say thank you for everything that you’ve done. I’ve decided to do a secret project for a few months and I’m here to tell you there’s no interview. That was a lie. This is your house that I’m presenting to you. This is your new house, it belongs to you.”

As his parents remained silent, one of John’s two sisters reasserted his statement by saying, “This is your house.”

“There’s no lie, this is your house,” John added. “We’ve been planning this for four to five months. It’s a small token, but I just thought it’s best that you live in an environment and place where you’re happy and you have space and privacy. Congratulations.”

The actor added, “It’s your prayers that has got this because the skill and ability that I’ve received has been from your prayers and I cannot ignore what God has used my parents to do in my life. And this is just my physical appreciation. Honestly from the bottom of my heart, thank you so so much for everything you’ve done.”

Image zoom John Boyega with his parents, Samson (left) and Abigail Boyega (right) David M. Benett/WireImage

As video showed footage of the actor with his parents and other relatives at the London premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker wearing traditional Nigerian robes, John reflected on his parents’ impact on his life.

“As your parents get older, they become your babies. They’re curious every day about who you are as a person,” he said. “I can tell that my parents are very much aware of the limited time a human being has on this planet. And they’re really trying as much as possible just to communicate.”

He added, “They’re always showing love. We’ve managed to build such a nice bond. It’s cool.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing.