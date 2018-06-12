John Boyega Slams Star Wars Haters After Costar Leaves Instagram Over Abuse

John Boyega is standing up to the Star Wars haters.

The actor, 26, who plays Flinn in the franchise’s new trilogy, took to Twitter on Tuesday to address fans who have been criticizing characters from the last film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“If you don’t like Star Wars or the characters understand that there are decisions makers and harassing the actors/ actresses will do nothing. You’re not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket!” he wrote.

In a subsequent tweet he added, “To the majority of Star Wars fans thank you for supporting and putting yourselves in our shoes. You understand that there is a process so much appreciated!”

Kelly Marie Tran and John Boyega.

Boyega’s tweet comes in the wake of his costar Kelly Marie Tran wiping her Instagram account clean after enduring months of harassment on social media.

The 29-year-old actress, the first Asian-American woman to appear in a lead role in the popular film series, removed all photos from her Instagram page last week. She left only her profile picture and bio that reads, “Afraid, but doing it anyway.”

Tran made her debut as resistance fighter Rose Tico in December’s latest installment, but not all fans were welcoming to the new character or Tran’s ethnicity (she’s Vietnamese-American).

“Ching Chong Wing Tong,” her name on Wookieepedia read at one point, according to the Huffington Post. The person who posted the racist entry has been banned from editing on the website, says Newsweek.

Kelly Marie Tran

The Last Jedi director, Rian Johnson, took to Twitter last week to call out trolls.

“What we talk about when we talk about manbabies,” he wrote.

In another tweet, he added, “On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years I’ve met lots of real fellow SW fans. We like & dislike stuff but we do it with humor, love & respect. We’re the VAST majority, we’re having fun & doing just fine.”

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the series, also chimed in.

“Same here, but over the past 40 years for me,” he wrote in response to Johnson’s tweet.

Ahead of The Last Jedi‘s release, Tran told PEOPLE she still hasn’t quite wrapped her head around her overnight fame (Star Wars marked her first major movie role).

“I just still can’t believe it’s all happening,” she said. “I keep having to remind myself that I’m in a movie. I’ll just go to LA Fitness and go to Ralph’s and go to the grocery store — and nobody knows who I am. Then I come to these events and I’m living this weird Hannah Montana life.”

But Tran’s advice for herself was to simply enjoy the ride.

“I would tell myself just to be present and soak in every single moment,” she said. “It’s such a special experience that you just want to really experience every second of it.”