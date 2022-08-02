"I know it's real hard to top Iron Man in that universe," he joked

John Boyega Shuts Down Marvel Casting Rumors: 'That's Not in the Vision for Me Now'

John Boyega has no plans to become the next Marvel superhero.

The 30-year-old Star Wars alum has two new dramas coming soon, The Woman King and Breaking. Speaking with Men's Health for the magazine's September 2022 issue, Boyega denied reports from earlier this year that he secretly filmed a role for an upcoming Marvel movie.

"That's not in the vision for me now," he said.

"I want to do nuanced things," added Boyega. "I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it's real hard to top Iron Man in that universe."

Earlier in his career, Boyega says he felt required to say yes to any and every offer. Now, however, he's learned to pick and choose what he devotes himself to.

"It's tiring and it's stress, and then dealing with the fact that you eventually have to perform. There are many different ways careers can exhaust you, but the artistic way is unique," he said, adding that he became "exhausted, frantic and paranoid" at one point years ago when he had back-to-back projects on his plate.

John Boyega for Men's Health Credit: Danny Kasirye for Men’s Health

Boyega has previously been outspoken about feeling "pushed to the side" in the Star Wars franchise and how his character wasn't handled as well as the white characters throughout the recent trilogy. He told Men's Health that he hopes others in the franchise now feel more supported.