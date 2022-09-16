John Boyega Says He Only Dates Black Women, Reveals What He's Looking for in a Partner

John Boyega knows what he wants in a partner.

In an interview with British GQ published September 13, the Star Wars actor, 30, said that now that he's in his thirties both work and his personal life are a "priority."

"I'm 30 now. From 28, I just worked on getting peace and getting myself together," he told the magazine. "Moving with honesty and transparency. No misleading. No lying. And being devoted to what I commit myself to."

Now that he's ready to think more seriously about finding love, Boyega said he's specific in what he wants in a partner.

"I only date Black," he said. "Then it's about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?"

He added, "I'm very disciplined in the type of women I speak to. They don't want you in their business."

Boyega said that he looks to his own parents, who have been together for 35 years, as inspiration.

"Being in the public eye, they would prefer if you had the wife and family," he said. "It's the ultimate PR package. But my parents have been together for 35 years. There's nothing that this world can do in terms of pressure to make me be inspired by anything else but my parents."

John Boyega. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Last month, while appearing on ​​SiriusXM's Bevelations, host Bevy Smith asked the Golden Globe winner to confirm he likes "brown and thick" women.

"Well, we've got to be honest, you know, before I wouldn't have said that at 27, 28. Now I'm like, 'No, no, you've got to speak it into existence,'" Boyega explained. "Brown and thick, melanin levels past 75 percent. Thick levels. You have to be looking good."

Boyega turned to none other than Robert Downey Jr. and Orlando Bloom for dating advice before his career took off with his 2015 debut in the Star Wars universe.

"It was time for me to sit down with someone who's been through the extremes of Hollywood and to be given some tips as to how to stay stable," Boyega told GQ in 2017, explaining that the conversation quickly turned to the topic of women.

"And people advise you as a celebrity, 'Make sure you get someone who doesn't care about your career,'" Boyega noted.

The British actor disagreed with that take, telling his new mentors: "She has to care about it to understand it."