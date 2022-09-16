John Boyega Says He Only Dates Black Women, Reveals What He's Looking for in a Partner

Says John Boyega: "I'm very disciplined in the type of women I speak to. They don't want you in their business"

By
Published on September 16, 2022 12:25 PM
John Boyega
John Boyega. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

John Boyega knows what he wants in a partner.

In an interview with British GQ published September 13, the Star Wars actor, 30, said that now that he's in his thirties both work and his personal life are a "priority."

"I'm 30 now. From 28, I just worked on getting peace and getting myself together," he told the magazine. "Moving with honesty and transparency. No misleading. No lying. And being devoted to what I commit myself to."

Now that he's ready to think more seriously about finding love, Boyega said he's specific in what he wants in a partner.

"I only date Black," he said. "Then it's about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?"

He added, "I'm very disciplined in the type of women I speak to. They don't want you in their business."

Boyega said that he looks to his own parents, who have been together for 35 years, as inspiration.

"Being in the public eye, they would prefer if you had the wife and family," he said. "It's the ultimate PR package. But my parents have been together for 35 years. There's nothing that this world can do in terms of pressure to make me be inspired by anything else but my parents."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13038671du) John Boyega ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Jul 2022
John Boyega. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Last month, while appearing on ​​SiriusXM's Bevelations, host Bevy Smith asked the Golden Globe winner to confirm he likes "brown and thick" women.

"Well, we've got to be honest, you know, before I wouldn't have said that at 27, 28. Now I'm like, 'No, no, you've got to speak it into existence,'" Boyega explained. "Brown and thick, melanin levels past 75 percent. Thick levels. You have to be looking good."

Boyega turned to none other than Robert Downey Jr. and Orlando Bloom for dating advice before his career took off with his 2015 debut in the Star Wars universe.

"It was time for me to sit down with someone who's been through the extremes of Hollywood and to be given some tips as to how to stay stable," Boyega told GQ in 2017, explaining that the conversation quickly turned to the topic of women.

"And people advise you as a celebrity, 'Make sure you get someone who doesn't care about your career,'" Boyega noted.

The British actor disagreed with that take, telling his new mentors: "She has to care about it to understand it."

Related Articles
John Boyega
John Boyega Reveals What He Looks for in a Woman: 'Brown and Thick'
John Boyega, Daniel Craig
John Boyega Says It Would Be 'Very Surprising to Me' If Next James Bond Actor Is Black
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Ella Emhoff attends Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)
Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff on Being Deemed a Fashion 'Icon': 'It's Kind of Shocking'
Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae
Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn's Ideal Date Night Is Sitting on the Front Porch — with Wine!
Ciara Launches New Skincare Line
Ciara Says It's 'Empowering' to Love Herself 'In the Raw' as She Launches Skincare Line OAM
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey attend the world premiere of "Dolittle" at Regency Village Theatre on January 11, 2020 in Westwood, California
Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's Relationship Timeline
John Boyega for Men's Health
John Boyega Shuts Down Marvel Casting Rumors: 'That's Not in the Vision for Me Now'
Director Marcus Nispel revealed he always “stood by the decision” to make Conan with Jason Momoa
'Conan' Director Responds After Jason Momoa Says Film 'Sucked': 'I Was as Unhappy with the Result'
Marcus Mumford's Mom Learned About His Childhood Sexual Abuse Experience Through His New Single
Marcus Mumford's Mom Learned About His Childhood Sexual Abuse Experience Through His New Single
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
Who Is Gabourey Sidibe's Fiancé? All About Brandon Frankel
BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 10: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Jonah Hill attends the 'Mid 90's' photocall during the 69th Berlin International Film Festival Berlin at the Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 10, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images)
Jonah Hill Will No Longer Promote His Films to Avoid Anxiety Attacks: 'Important Step to Protect Myself'
Armie Hammer
Armie Hammer's Exes Speak Out About His Alleged Cannibalism Fantasy: 'All He Wanted to Ever Talk About'
Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19053 --
Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo 'Play House' as the 'Southern Charm' -er Readies Home for a 'Big Family'
Kathryn Dennis, Chleb Ravenell
'Southern Charm' 's Kathryn Dennis Reunites with Chleb Ravenell: 'There's Slim Pickings in Charleston'
Chris Evans poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'Lightyear'
Chris Evans Says He's 'Laser-Focused on Finding a Partner' to Spend His Life With
Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne attend the BRIT Awards 2016 at The O2 Arena on February 24, 2016 in London, England.
Louis Tomlinson Says He's 'Immensely Proud' of One Direction Days and Knows Liam Payne Is Too