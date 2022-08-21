John Boyega Reveals What He Looks for in a Woman: 'Brown and Thick'

"You've got to speak it into existence," John Boyega said of his idea for a perfect mate, admitting that he prefers "brown and thick" women

By
Published on August 21, 2022 12:56 PM
John Boyega
John Boyega. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

John Boyega is manifesting his dream woman.

The Golden Globe winner, 30, got real about what he's looking for in a potential mate last week on SiriusXM's Bevelations when host Bevy Smith asked him to confirm he likes "brown and thick" women.

"Well, we've got to be honest, you know, before I wouldn't have said that at 27, 28. Now I'm like, 'No, no, you've got to speak it into existence,'" Boyega explained. "Brown and thick, melanin levels past 75 percent. Thick levels. You have to be looking good."

He also commented on his glow-up after starting his career with boyish roles in movies like Attack the Block and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, culminating with his next starring role in the upcoming film Breaking, a true story about a Marine Corps veteran who plots to rob a bank.

"It was nice, 'cause I was in my, 'We young. We don't have to stretch this out. I'm going to do all the boy roles before I go to the man roles,'" he said.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13038671du) John Boyega ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Jul 2022
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

"I thank the Lord for growth," Boyega added. "Facial hair, we're still trying to get on top of that. But the Lord has done it mentally. I'm where I'm supposed to be."

Boyega turned to none other than Robert Downey Jr. and Orlando Bloom for dating advice before his career took off with his 2015 debut in the Star Wars universe.

"It was time for me to sit down with someone who's been through the extremes of Hollywood and to be given some tips as to how to stay stable," Boyega told GQ in 2017, explaining that the conversation quickly turned to the topic of women.

RELATED VIDEO: John Boyega and Letitia Wright on Their 10-Year Friendship and Breaking Barriers in Hollywood

"My mom and dad have been together for 25 years, so that's the system I will follow," he said, adding, "It's nice to survive with your companion by your side. I'm sure it's a good thing. But I've never experienced it."

"And people advise you as a celebrity, 'Make sure you get someone who doesn't care about your career,'" Boyega noted.

The British actor disagreed with that take, telling his new mentors: "She has to care about it to understand it."

Breaking premieres August 26 in the U.S.

