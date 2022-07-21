John Boyega Remembers Late Breaking Costar Michael K. Williams: 'We'll Forever Love You, Brother'

"To see the trailer today brought back all those emotions and feelings and just being on set with him," John Boyega said of his late costar Michael K. Williams

John Boyega is remembering his late costar Michael K. Williams.

The Star Wars alum, 30, opened up to Entertainment Tonight about his upcoming thriller Breaking and about working with Williams, who died of an accidental drug overdose last year.

"I actually requested him to be in this movie, and he came through," he told the outlet at the 2022 ESPY Awards Wednesday. "Got paid peanuts just to be a part of the art, so we'll forever love you, brother."

Boyega added that seeing the Breaking trailer, which debuted on Wednesday, brought back memories of acting alongside Williams. "To see the trailer today brought back all those emotions and feelings and just being on set with him," he shared.

He added that working with Williams was "incredible."

Based on a true story, Breaking chronicles Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley (Boyega), who is denied support from Veterans Affairs and turns to taking a bank hostage. Boyega revealed that he is getting ready for audiences to see him take the wide range of emotions required for the part.

"Breaking is going to be an incredible movie," he said. "Starring in this movie alongside Michael K. Williams and Nicole Beharie has been a blessing to me."

He added, "And I'm getting ready to show you lot a little range, show you lot a little somethin' somethin,' you know what I mean?"

Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment on Sept. 6, PEOPLE confirmed. "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," the star's rep told PEOPLE at the time. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss."