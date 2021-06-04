John Boyega Exits Netflix's Rebel Ridge Citing 'Family Reasons,' Movie Forced to Pause Production

The British actor was set to star in the upcoming film alongside AnnaSophia Robb, Emory Cohen and Don Johnson

John Boyega has left a film at Netflix, citing family reasons for his exit from the project.

On Friday, Netflix confirmed the Golden Globe winner, 29, dropped out of the movie Rebel Ridge, which was already in production.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Rebel Ridge is pausing temporarily as we look to re-cast John Boyega who needed to leave the project for family reasons," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. (Deadline first reported the news.) "We remain committed to Jeremy Saulnier's extraordinary film and look forward to resuming production. We look forward to continuing our partnership with John Boyega's UpperRoom Productions, in addition to our upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone in which he also stars."

A rep for Boyega didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Rebel Ridge began filming in Louisiana on May 3 after production was postponed for a year due to the pandemic, per Deadline. Now, the film hits another production delay while the Star Wars actor's character is recast over the next few days.

Boyega was announced as one of the first actors to star in the movie back in 2019, which is said to be "a high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustices through intense action sequences, suspense and dark humor," according to Variety.

Directed by Saulnier (Green Room), the Netflix movie also stars AnnaSophia Robb, Emory Cohen, Don Johnson, James Cromwell, James Badge Dale, Zsane Jhe and Al Vicente.