Star Wars' John Boyega & Kelly Marie Tran Pose Together After His Apology for Implying She's Weak

It looks like there’s no bad blood between Star Wars costars John Boyega and Kelly Marie Tran.

The two actors posed together at the premiere for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Monday night outside the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California.

Boyega, 27, wore a sharp blue suit for the anticipated event, while Tran, 30, opted for a floor-length, off the shoulder sequined gown. The two stars were photographed several times together on the blue carpet with Boyega’s hand around Tran’s waist, and they also posed for a shot with Mark Hamill and Marilou York.

The photos of the pair come less than one week after Boyega apologized for implying that his costar was “weak” for deleting social media in 2018 after facing online harassment.

“In no way was I referring to Kelly when I made my comments although the interviewer mentioned her given the topic,” Boyega wrote on Twitter last Wednesday, referring to an interview with Variety in which he spoke about dealing with internet trolls.

“I was really speaking from my own perspective throughout this franchise,” he continued in his tweet. “Sometimes I’ve felt strong and sometimes I’ve felt weak. Badly worded though. I apologize.”

Image zoom John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran Rich Fury/Getty Images

RELATED: John Boyega Apologizes for Implying Costar Kelly Marie Tran Was ‘Weak’ for Deleting Social Media

In the Variety interview, Boyega said, “Being in this position, you just understand the masses, how the masses think, you know. Through social media, we get to engage, we get to have fun. But at the same time, for those who are not mentally strong, you are weak to believe in every single thing that you read.”

“That’s, you know, it is what it is. I don’t know, for me anyway, when I see that [backlash], I’m like, ‘Well, that’s actually not true.’ But no, it is actually not true. So it’s kind of like [shrugs], it is what it is,” he continued.

While fans speculated that Boyega could have been referring to Tran, he clarified in a later tweet last week that his “comments on Kelly specifically and online harassment remains the same via a tweet I put out a few years ago.”

Image zoom John Boyega, Marilou York, Mark Hamill, Kelly Marie Tran Rich Fury/Getty Images

After Tan deleted her Instagram in 2018, Boyega spoke out in support of the actress.

“If you don’t like Star Wars or the characters understand that there are decision-makers and harassing the actors/ actresses will do nothing,” he wrote on Twitter at the time. “You’re not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket!”

Image zoom Kelly Marie Tran and John Boyega in Star Wars: The Last Jedi David James/©2017 Lucasfilm Ltd.

RELATED: Star Wars’ Kelly Marie Tran Deletes Instagram Posts Over Racist Abuse from ‘Unhealthy’ Fans

Tran, the first Asian-American woman to appear in a lead role in one of the Star Wars films, later wrote an op-ed for the New York Times explaining the decision to wipe her Instagram clean.

“It wasn’t their words, it’s that I started to believe them. Their words seemed to confirm what growing up as a woman and a person of color already taught me: that I belonged in margins and spaces, valid only as a minor character in their lives and stories,” she said of the racist comments she encountered online.

She later said on Yahoo’s Build Series that the “best thing” for her mental health “was just being honest and talking about it.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20.