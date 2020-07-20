John Boyega said he "has more to offer" than one character when explaining why he wouldn't return to Star Wars

John Boyega Says He's 'Moved On' from Star Wars Character: 'I Have More to Offer'

After three high-profile movies in the franchise, John Boyega is ready to move on from Star Wars.

The actor played Finn in the latest trilogy of the hit franchise, wrapping up the Skywalker Saga that started the films. But when a fan said he'd like to see Boyega return as his character in a future movie, the actor shut down the possibility.

“Force Finn in action with Green lightsaber dressed in black is all I want from the next SW film!” an Instagram user wrote under Boyega's latest post.

“lol no thank you. I’ve moved on," Boyega, 28, replied, adding a heart emoji seemingly implying there's no hard feelings.

When another fan joked that Boyega “really just got those Disney bucks and dipped" with a crying laughing emoji, Boyega set the record straight on why he wouldn't return.

“nope. Not into playing one role for too long. I have more to offer than that. That’s all," he wrote.

Boyega recently made headlines for his passionate speech at a London Black Lives Matter rally following the killing of 46-year-old Black man George Floyd, who died while in police custody.

The actor's speech touched the hearts of many, including fellow celebrities who rallied behind the actor on social media.

"We got you, John," wrote Jordan Peele in response to a tweet by The Nikki Diaries, who quoted a line that Boyega said during his speech: "Look I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this but, f— that.”

During his speech, Boyega thanked supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement and encouraged their continued activism.

"This is very important; this is very vital," he told the demonstrators in an emotional moment, captured on-camera by the U.K. outlet the Evening Standard. "Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important, we have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless — and now is the time."