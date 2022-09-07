John Boyega Says It Would Be 'Very Surprising to Me' If Next James Bond Actor Is Black

John Boyega said last month about potentially taking on the role of 007: "If they give me that call, I'll be there"

By
Published on September 7, 2022 03:02 PM
John Boyega, Daniel Craig
Photo: Unique Nicole/WireImage; Gareth Cattermole/Getty

John Boyega is not convinced there will be a Black actor portraying James Bond in the near future.

The Breaking and Woman King actor, 30, was asked on the Happy Confused Sad podcast last week about his thoughts on taking over the iconic spy role, after his name was linked with rumored casting lists.

"I'm sorry," he said, "but I'm Black— I don't know how...."

"When you're Black, I don't know how that goes. You as a white man grew up in a society as a white man and that's normal. That's normal to you. Even the mention of a Black Bond is like 'Oh, okay,' " he added.

Boyega went on to say he didn't expect a Black actor to be hired by producers to carry on the role: "I don't necessarily believe that, but if that's what they're doing then that is very surprising to me."

Last month, the Star Wars alum told Men's Health that he isn't joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite reports that he'd secretly filmed a role for an upcoming movie in the superhero franchise. (In that interview, he also said he wasn't in talks for the 007 role — "But, you know, if they give me that call, I'll be there.")

"That's not in the vision for me now," he said about Marvel, adding, "I want to do nuanced things. I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it's real hard to top Iron Man in that universe."

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13038671du) John Boyega ESPY Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 20 Jul 2022
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Talks of who will play the next Bond have been swirling for years since it was announced David Craig's final movie as the character would be last year's No Time to Die. Other than Craig, the role has previously been portrayed by Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.

daniel craig
MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

Earlier this year, Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson discussed Craig's last outing as the fictional spy on Deadline's Crew Call podcast. When asked if they've considered Idris Elba, 49, to become the next Bond, Broccoli maintained they haven't fully begun the casting process yet.

"Well, we know Idris, I'm friends with him and he's a magnificent actor," said Broccoli.

"You know, it's been part of the conversation, but it's always difficult to have the conversation when you have someone in the seat. I think we have decided that until No Time to Die has kind of had its run and Daniel has been able to, well, we've all been able to, reap the benefits of Daniel's wonderful tenure, we're not gonna think about or talk about anybody else, actors to play the role or storylines or anything. We just wanna live in the moment, the present."

