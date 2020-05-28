Actor John Boyega spoke out against racism following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody after being arrested with force in Minneapolis

John Boyega Says He 'Really F—ing Hates Racists' After George Floyd's Death: 'This Just Burns'

John Boyega is not apologizing for condemning racism following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck during arrest.

On Wednesday, the Star Wars actor posted a photograph of the Minneapolis man alongside the words “Please, I can’t breathe,” which he told officers while being arrested.

“This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy,” Boyega, 28, wrote.

Minutes later he succinctly wrote, “I really f— hate racists,” in another message, going on to explain that he was specifically talking about “WHITE on BLACK racism. The kind that has ruined the world.”

Although many Twitter users praised Boyega for his clear messages, some went on to criticize the actor for his language and attitude.

“This is my own personal account. I am not here for the kids,” he wrote in response to one message, while in another he added, “Are you guys on twitter dedicated to seeing what’s in your head and not what I wrote? Take a break because you’re one of them. As i said you can’t force me to talk about what I’m not talkng [sic] about.

Although the actor has continued to respond to individual Twitter users, he also spoke out on Instagram, stressing that he wouldn’t be apologizing for standing up for himself.

“[If] you think someone like me is gonna back down, that’s very, very mad. It’s very important that we ignore ignorance, that we ignore people that come through and try to make these situations what they’re not,” he said during a live video. “So I say it again, f— you racist white people. I said what I said.”

“A black man was just murdered in cold blood in the streets stateside again while saying that he can’t breathe. That’s a continuous cycle going on. Although I don’t live in the states, because I’m black, f— that,” he continued.

Boyega also addressed the Twitter users who argued he shouldn’t be as outspoken because of his career.

“It’s not about career, it’s not about money,” he said. “That’s got nothing to do with how you treat people. It’s a madness. So when I say it, I mean it. You lot can’t rattle me.”

He went on to add that should people online make racist comments on his post, even if they’re fans of his, they’ll be getting blocked. “If you’re a fan of me, and you support my work and you’re racist and you’re arguing with what I was saying, f—off,” he said.

Boyega went on to point out that those who are more important in his life stand behind him, like his mother. On Thursday, the actor tweeted that after hearing about what had happened, his mother responded by calling him a "good boy."