John Boyega Celebrates Star Wars Day with Video of Him, Oscar Isaac Braving a Sandstorm on Set

It's Star Wars Day and John Boyega is celebrating with a special surprise.

On Monday, the actor, 28, shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker costar Oscar Isaac taken on the set of the 2019 film.

"Happy Star Wars day everyone! Here’s myself and Oscar chilling during a sandstorm! We couldn’t shoot 😖😩 good times though ❤️❤️❤️," Boyega wrote in the caption.

In the video, he and Isaac, 41, are seen taking a break while filming the latest and final installment in the Star Wars Skywalker saga as a desert sandstorm rages around them.

The two stars cover their faces with wraps and blankets while laughing about their predicament.

"I’m scared. I can’t see anything," Isaac says while covering his entire face as those around him laugh. "There’s so much sand."

Someone off-camera says, "It’s good for the skin, think of it as exfoliation."

"That’s what he says," Boyega quips.

Disney also had a special surprise for Star Wars fans on Monday. The studio revealed Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi would be directing and co-writing a new Star Wars film.

A release date for the upcoming big screen film has not been set.

This is Waititi’s second involvement in the Star Wars universe; he previously directed an episode of the Disney+ original series The Mandalorian and lent his voice to the bounty hunter droid character IG-11 on the show.

The new installment in the sci-fi franchise will be co-written with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who earned an Oscar nomination earlier this year for Best Original Screenplay for the war epic 1917.

Waititi is also working on the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder.