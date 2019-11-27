John Boyega Admits He Lost the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Script That Ended Up on eBay

John Boyega has a lot of explaining to do!

The actor, 27, admitted on Good Morning America Wednesday morning that it was his Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker script that was found and placed for sale on eBay after director J.J. Abrams revealed the news on Monday.

Boyega explained the situation to host Michael Strahan, saying, “Guys, it was me. But wait, wait, wait, let me tell you how this all went down. What had happened was, I was moving apartments and I left the script under my bed. I thought, ‘I’m going to leave it under my bed. When I wake up in the morning, I’ll take it then move.'”

Nothing went according to his plan after his friends arrived and proved an excellent distraction, however.

OMG! @johnboyega admits it was HIS @starwars #TheRiseOfSkywalker script that was put on eBay! But he swears it was an accident! 🙈 https://t.co/i9rZzYNwW0 pic.twitter.com/RNCKWCscpl — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 27, 2019

“But then my boys came over and we started partying a little bit and the script just stayed there,” Boyega said. “Then a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script and then puts it on eBay for like 65 pounds.”

He continued, joking, “So the person didn’t know the true value. And I actually thought, ‘This is a great opportunity for the fans to read the movie before they see it! Maybe I’m on to something!'”

RELATED: Daisy Ridley Hilariously Raps a Recap of All the Star Wars Movies — Watch!

Strahan replied, “I’m sure that’s exactly what J.J. had in mind when he gave you that script.”

Shaking his head, Boyega said, “That was scary, man. I got calls from every official, even Mickey Mouse called me, ‘What did you do!'”

Abrams stopped by GMA on Monday morning, telling George Stephanopoulos, “One of our actors, I won’t say which one — I want to, but I won’t — left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place.”

Image zoom John Boyega Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

“It was then given to someone else who went to sell it on eBay,” he said.

Luckily for everyone involved, a Disney employee spotted the item and “got it back before it sold,” Abrams said.

“With all the security, you have to be careful,” he added.

Abrams also revealed he’s finished all work on the film on Sunday, admitting ending the Skywalker saga was “scary.”

“I care about it so much,” he said. “It means a lot to a lot of people — us included. We felt the pressure, but the opportunity was always greater than the challenge.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters Dec. 20.