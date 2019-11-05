Joey King Talks Working with Ex Jacob Elordi on The Kissing Booth 2: 'It Was Crazy'

Joey King is opening up about working with ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi on the sequel to their Netflix hit The Kissing Booth.

King, 20, previously dated Elordi, 22, for over a year before they split in 2018, according to Refinery29, who interviewed the actress in July.

The Emmy-nominated actress spoke about reuniting with the Euphoria star while on the podcast Mood With Lauren Elizabeth.

“I know what everyone wants to know, of course,” King said, indirectly addressing what it was like to work with Elordi again. “It was crazy. It was a wild experience. But honestly, it was a really beautiful time. Because I learned a lot about myself and I grew as an actor.”

She continued, “I grew as a person on this.”

As for what it was like working on love scenes with her ex, King said, “It was fine. It was good.”

Image zoom Jacob Elordi and Joey King Rachel Murray/Getty Images

“I think for me because I am very much a frickin’ huge fan of The Kissing Booth myself, I’m a fan of how it resonated with the world, it resonated with me, so going back and doing that and making the sacrifice of what, obviously, everyone is thinking about and what I’m not outwardly addressing, but what I’m kind of on the sly addressing, making those sacrifices was totally worth it.”

The Kissing Booth follows the story of a teenage girl, Elle, whose budding romance with a high school senior, Noah, (Elordi) puts her lifelong friendship with Noah’s younger brother, Lee (Joel Courtney) in jeopardy.

The film is based on a book of the same name by Beth Reekles.

RELATED: The Kissing Booth Couple Joey King and Jacob Elordi Show Some Adorable PDA at Her Film Premiere

In June 2018, King spoke about her relationship with Elordi to Seventeen, saying she knew they had chemistry about a month into filming the movie.

Image zoom Jacob Elordi and Joey King in The Kissing Booth Marcos Cruz/Netflix

“When we first met, me, him, and Joel went out to dinner and we had the best, most fun night ever. By the end of dinner, we had like six inside jokes,” King said at the time. “We were so close and throughout filming, I was just best friends with Jacob. I guess there was no moment, but I feel like the friendship kind of naturally was like, ‘Oh hey, this person is super frickin’ awesome. We have so much in common and we really love spending time together. Maybe there’s something more there.'”

King teased the sequel in July telling PEOPLE of what fans could expect from The Kissing Booth 2.

“So many fan favorites are back and you can expect a lot of crazy things to happen in Elle and Lee’s friendship, as well as in Noah and Elle’s relationship,” she said.