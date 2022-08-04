Joey King Will 'Never Regret' 'Kissing Booth' Movies 'No Matter What Anyone Says'

Joey King stands by her Kissing Booth trilogy.

The 23-year-old Bullet Train actress made three of the high-school romantic comedies for Netflix, the first in 2018 then sequels in 2020 and 2021. Though the popular franchise wasn't well-loved by film critics, King told The Independent she is still proud of the franchise.

"I couldn't be prouder of those movies. I loved them so much and playing that character made me happy. I'll never regret those movies, and I love them so much no matter what anyone says," she said.

That being said, the Emmy-nominated actress still seeks roles that are different from the last to keep her creative flow going.

"I really do try to stop and realize how special this experience is. If I play too much of the same thing too many times, I'm not gonna enjoy myself. I'm not going to feel challenged enough," The Princess star explained. "So I'm just kind of doing whatever the hell I want."

King played Elle Evans in the movies opposite her real-life ex-boyfriend, Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, and Joel Courtney. All three films are directed by Vince Marcello.

Marcos Cruz/NETFLIX

King recently told Digital Spy that she didn't worry about getting "stuck in" Kissing Booth "because I made that choice to go back."

"For me, I never was concerned with people just knowing me as that because, I don't want to sound arrogant, but I'm pretty confident and secure in what I think my abilities are," she said. "I know I am able to play different kinds of people."

"I did [the first Kissing Booth], then I did The Act and then I made the choice to come back [for the sequels], so I consciously did that because I love them, I love playing that character," said King. "I think that I'm entering a new era for myself and I'm the most confident I think I've ever been."

The actress said she wants to "keep making weird and wild choices."

Added King, "I don't think I'll get stuck in anything because I never have seen myself as putting those parameters around myself. I think you're your own worst enemy at the end of the day when you think that kind of way. I'm like, 'Oh people think of me as that, cool — well, I think of myself as this, so that's their problem.' "

Bullet Train zooms into theaters Friday.