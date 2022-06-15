See Joey King and Veronica Ngo Take on Enemies in Action-Packed Scene from Hulu Movie The Princess

It's fight time.

Joey King is the titular heroine in the upcoming action-packed fairy tale The Princess, which debuts on Hulu July 1. In a clip from the film shared exclusively with PEOPLE, King and costar Veronica Ngo take on some bad guys who underestimate their formidable combat skills.

Emmy-nominated King, 22, is an executive producer on the project, which is directed by Le-Van Kiet and written by Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton. The cast also includes Dominic Cooper and Olga Kurylenko.

In The Princess, King plays a "beautiful, strong-willed" royal who refuses to marry a "cruel sociopath to whom she is betrothed." Because of her refusal, she is locked away in a tower within her father's castle. The synopsis continues, "With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father's throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom.

Sharing the first trailer earlier this month on Instagram, King wrote, "Oh I simply cannnnnot wait for you all to see this movie, I'm so proud of it."

King spoke to Byrdie last year about working on the movie, recalling the toll that the intense training took on her, admitting that it was satisfying while also exhausting.

"I wake up, I pack my Gatorade and many liters of water. I eat a big breakfast: a bowl of oats with lots of fruit and some toast. I head to training, where I f---in' go for it for a few hours. Then I have meetings to prepare for the rest of the film," she said at the time. "Then I take a shower, shove myself in an ice bath, and then I am miserable while I'm doing that. But then I get out and sleep like a goddamn baby."

"This sounds odd, but I didn't know I was the type of person that needs exercise to not feel wound up. If I'm feeling pent up and I don't know why, if I just move my body, then all of a sudden I'm so much more relaxed," said King, who added, "When I finish this movie, I'll feel like I can do anything."