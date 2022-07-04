The actress and her filmmaker fiancé met on the set of the Hulu limited series The Act

Joey King Shares Glimpse of Life with Fiancé Steven Piet in Cute TikTok Video: 'How Wonderful Life Is'

Joey King is enjoying her days with fiancé Steven Piet.

The Kissing Booth star, 22, shared a video to TikTok over the weekend that featured photos and videos with the filmmaker, 31.

Over the clip — in which the pair can be seen going on a road trip with their pets, laughing at home and enjoying sightseeing together — King wrote, "Just felt like making a video showing merely a fraction of how wonderful life is with you."

She added in the caption, "This is my fiancé, Steven. I love him with my whole heart, and i wanted to show him off a lil 😌."

The couple met on the set of King's 2019 Hulu limited series The Act, in which she played the real-life Gypsy Rose Blanchard. Piet was a producer/director on the film. She announced their engagement on Instagram in March, a month after he popped the question.

"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," King wrote in her caption at the time. "I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

"The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive," she continued. "I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."

On his page, Piet wrote, "The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter."

"You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed," he added.

