Joey King Reacts to Jacob Elordi Saying He Didn't Watch Their Film The Kissing Booth 2

Joey King is calling out her co-star Jacob Elordi after he claimed to have never seen their movie, The Kissing Booth 2.

The 23-year-old actor told Variety in a recent interview that he has not seen the Netflix film, which premiered on the streaming network last month.

"I haven’t seen it," Elordi said of the movie, where he stars alongside King as her on-screen love interest in both installments. "You’ve seen more than I have. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but I haven’t," he added.

Reacting to Elordi's interview statement, King couldn't help but rebuttal his claim and tweeted, “Jacob watched it. He’s capping," before she quickly deleted the post.

While King and Elordi share an on-screen romance in the series of films, the pair also used to have a romance in real-life as well. The duo previously dated for a year and a half after filming the first Kissing Booth, before ending their relationship back in 2018.

The Emmy-nominated actress spoke about reuniting with the Euphoria star while on the podcast Mood With Lauren Elizabeth back in November 2019.

“I know what everyone wants to know, of course,” King said, indirectly addressing what it was like to work with Elordi again. “It was crazy. It was a wild experience. But honestly, it was a really beautiful time. Because I learned a lot about myself and I grew as an actor."

She continued, "I grew as a person on this," and revealed, "It was fine. It was good," when she was asked what it was like working on love scenes with her ex.

The playful banter between the two co-stars comes about after it was announced that a third installment in the Kissing Booth series has already been filmed and will premiere on Netflix next year, where the two stars will reunite once again.

The third installment of Netflix's popular rom-com franchise was filmed in secret alongside the sequel in South Africa and King shared the exciting news on social media in an Instagram post.

"Coming to Netflix in 2021 #TheKissingBooth3," she wrote alongside a video clip teasing the upcoming film. "I couldn’t be happier!!!! Should Elle go to Berkeley or Harvard????????"