Joey King is speaking up after an unusual and insulting experience with a fellow airline passenger.
The 19-year-old Kissing Booth actress boarded a plane over the weekend, when she sat next to a male passenger who she claims was clearly uncomfortable with her recently-shaved head.
“Y’all I’m on a plane & this man next to me literally turned to me with his phone in my face & took a photo of me as if I wouldn’t notice & texted his wife that he’s sitting next to a girl who has cancer (just cuz I’m bald) & that hes scared to ‘catch it’…Y R PPL STUPID SUMTIMES,” she tweeted on Sunday.
Just minutes later, after King was able to catch a glimpse of his message, she clarified in a separate tweet what the man had sent to his wife.
“I read his text over his shoulder it said ‘some bald chick next to me with Fckn cancer coughed and I don’t wanna catch it’…..um ya jokin?” she wrote.
Many of her fans were taken aback at the man’s comment, claiming that his opinions were “disrespectful,” “ignorant,” and rude. “Seriously ridiculous,” one fan wrote back to King. “Thankfully you don’t but ppl really are insensitive sometimes.”
Several cancer patients even responded to the tweet and argued that the man needed to realize they were “real people who are trying to get through life and survive.”
The American Cancer Society has previously confirmed that a healthy person cannot “catch” cancer from someone else who is ill. “There is no evidence that close contact or things like sex, kissing, touching, sharing meals, or breathing the same air can spread cancer from one person to another,” their website reads.
RELATED: Joey King Shaves Head for Upcoming Role as Gypsy Rose Blanchard: ‘No Part of Me Was Nervous’
King, who is starring in Hulu’s The Act, recently shaved her head in early October to get into character for her upcoming role. It was the third time that King went bald for a role.
“My name for the next 4 months, is Gypsy Rose Blanchard,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her hair being buzzed off. “This story is very disturbing and I am honored to be able to portray it. What a wild ride this will be on ‘The Act’ @hulu.”
In an interview with Allure, the actress revealed that her major hair change didn’t phase her very much.
“I’ve never really had an attachment to my hair. I couldn’t care less what happens to it,” she said. “No part of me was nervous or was second-guessing it. So many people would ask me, ‘Are you really scared?’ or ‘Are you nervous?’ or say, ‘You’re so brave.’ And I’d go, ‘I’m not brave, I’m just cutting my hair off.’ ”
She also shaved her head on-screen in the 2014 film Wish I Was Here — as a then-14-year-old — and sported a buzz cut throughout the 2012 movie, The Dark Knight Rises.
King’s new anthology series, The Act, is set to tell stranger-than-fiction true crime stories. Season 1 will tell the real-life story of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the Missouri woman who murdered her abusive mother Dee Dee Blanchard after her mom manipulated her into portraying herself as terminally ill for almost her whole life.
Dee Dee, who will be played by Patricia Arquette, began to abuse Gypsy soon after she was born up until Dee Dee’s 2015 death. In an attempt to escape her mother’s harmful hold, Gypsy ultimately murdered her in 2015 at the age of 23 and is serving 10 years in prison for second degree murder.
RELATED VIDEO: Kristen Stewart Surprises Us All With Her Blonde Shaved Head!
Experts have said that Gypsy was the victim of Munchausen by proxy, a rare form of abuse in which a guardian — in this case Gypsy’s mother — exaggerates or induces illness in a child for attention and sympathy.
The stories will kick off with this harrowing mother-daughter story based on the 2016 Buzzfeed article, “Dee Dee Wanted Her Daughter To Be Sick, Gypsy Wanted Her Mom To Be Murdered.”