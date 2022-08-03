Joey King's Mom, Grandma and Aunt Meet Her 'Bullet Train' Costar Brad Pitt for 'Best' Photo

Three important women in Joey King's life just had the photo op of a lifetime!

On Tuesday, the Bullet Train actress re-shared a snapshot her grandmother Elaine Farrar had posted to her own feed, which featured Elaine, Joey's mom Jamie King and Joey's aunt Stephanie Farrar posing with none other than Brad Pitt.

"My Mom, Grandma and Aunt with BP," Joey, 23, wrote on her Instagram Story. "Best pic of the night."

On Elaine's post of the group pic, taken at the premiere of Bullet Train in Los Angeles on Monday, Joey commented, "LOVE THIS."

"So fun grandma!!!" the actress also wrote in a comments section of a sweet shot of her and Elaine at the event.

Pitt, 58, stars in Bullet Train as an assassin who has just recovered from a case of burnout, returning to his high-stakes job with a somewhat misguided sense of confidence about his fitness for duty. The plot follows competing assassins fighting to the death on a high-speed train.

Alongside Pitt and Joey, the action-comedy also features Bad Bunny, Brian Tyree Henry, Sandra Bullock, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz, Andrew Koji, Michael Shannon and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Bullet Train is based on Kōtarō Isaka's book of the same name.

Joey said during an interview with Digital Spy last month, "I was like, 'What am I doing here? I don't deserve to be here.' But working on this movie with the entire cast, and of course Brad — like, he's f---ing Brad Pitt at the end of the day."

"We love Brad Pitt. It was truly an honor — not just because they're so talented and have such cool careers, but because they're the coolest humans to work with," she added of the cast. "Brad became someone that I was so comfortable with and feel so lucky that I was able to share this time with. I just absolutely adore him."

During the L.A. premiere on Monday, Pitt told PEOPLE that he is "hardly" an action star in the film, joking that he's "the buffoon" in Bullet Train.

Instead, he gave kudos to director David Leitch, explaining that Leitch, 46, "has just got his own vernacular of humor and great action scenes coming from John Wick, Deadpool 2 and now this, and it just [has] that flavor I've never gotten before."

"And it's really, really fun. Because all the fights are based around the humor," Pitt said.

Asked who slapped him the best in the movie, the Oscar winner told PEOPLE, "I'm going to say Brian Tyree Henry."

Bullet Train zooms into theaters Friday.