Joey King 'Learned' from Dating Kissing Booth Costar Jacob Elordi But 'Couldn't' Date Another Actor

Joey King and Jacob Elordi dated for over a year before breaking up in 2018

Joey King is done dating fellow actors.

The Kissing Booth star most recently dated her costar Jacob Elordi from the Netflix movie for over a year before breaking up in 2018, just as the first movie hit the platform. The pair then had to work together again on the sequel, which came out last month, and the upcoming third movie.

While King, 21, is grateful for her relationship with Elordi, 23, she doesn't think she'd date another actor again.

“I think it’s a good thing we dated in the first place. I learned the most I’ve ever learned in my life from him,” King said during a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show.

“Would you ever date another actor again?” host Howard Stern asked.

“No. I couldn’t,” she replied. “I think that it’s awesome to date someone in your field, who gets it, but doing the same exact thing as somebody is tough. It’s really tough."

Image zoom Blair Raughley/Invision for Sony Pictures/AP Images

In a new cover story for Cosmopolitan's September issue, King also opened up to the magazine about shooting the Netflix sequel with Elordi after their split. King plays Elle Evans to Elordi's love interest, Noah Flynn, in the franchise.

"No one’s thinking to themselves, 'That was easy,' because it wasn’t. I’m sure people will analyze every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them," said King. "But at the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again."

"There’s so much I want to say. What’s the most, um, correct way to go about this?" she added. "Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I’ll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care about so much is complete."