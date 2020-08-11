"I’m sure people will analyze every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them," said the actress about starring with ex Jacob Elordi in the Netflix sequel

Joey King Knows Fans Will ‘Analyze’ Her and Ex Jacob Elordi's Interactions in The Kissing Booth 2

Joey King admits it wasn't "easy" sharing the screen with ex Jacob Elordi in The Kissing Booth 2 and knows fans are ready to analyze.

In a new cover story for Cosmopolitan's September issue, the Emmy-nominated actress, 21, opened up to the magazine about shooting the Netflix sequel with Elordi, 23, after their split.

The pair dated for over a year before they split in 2018, the same year the original Kissing Booth was released, in which King plays Elle Evans to Elordi's love interest, Noah Flynn.

"No one’s thinking to themselves, 'That was easy,' because it wasn’t. I’m sure people will analyze every movement and every detail. And you know what? Let them," said King. "But at the end of the day, I was just thrilled to be Elle Evans again."

"There’s so much I want to say. What’s the most, um, correct way to go about this?" she added. "Elle Evans needs her Noah Flynn, and whatever that means for my personal life, I’ll do anything to make sure the story of my character who I care about so much is complete."

"It was a wild experience. But honestly, it was a really beautiful time. Because I learned a lot about myself and I grew as an actor. I grew as a person on this," she said at the time, adding that shooting scenes with her Euphoria star ex was "fine."

King also told Cosmo about her self-care routines and how she has to convince herself that it's not selfish to prioritize her mental health.

"I preach a lot about being proactive about your mental health and not feeling selfish for feeling depressed or upset, but then when I sink into these weird moods, I immediately feel super selfish, which makes me feel worse," she shared. "When it comes to taking care of yourself, there is a certain level of selfishness you have to have, but it’s hard."

She added, "I haven’t found that balance yet. Because I in no way, shape or form want to make any conversation that I start right now about me."

The actress — who called the year 2020 a "piece of s---" — said that she's holding out hope that the world comes out of the pandemic stronger than before. "I know it’s silly to hope that everything’s beautiful by September because it won’t be. So I’m hoping that there’s hope. That’s more realistic," she said.