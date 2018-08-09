The Kissing Booth Couple Joey King and Jacob Elordi Show Some Adorable PDA at Her Film Premiere

Joey King and Jacob Elordi take the title of The Kissing Booth very seriously.

King, 19, and Elordi, 21 — the real-life couple who co-starred in the hit Netflix film earlier this year — showed some PDA at the premiere of her new movie, Slender Man, at the iPic Theater in Westwood, California, on Wednesday.

With her hair pulled back, King wore a slinky black dress with black heels. Elordi opted for a gray slacks, a patterned shirt, and had a camera slung over his shoulder.

In June, King opened up to Seventeen about her first kiss with Elordi — which happened while filming the rom-com.

“That was crazy. I was so nervous,” King told the outlet. “Jacob and I were in our director’s office rehearsing the scene. He like, ‘Ok, we’re going to rehearse today, blah, blah, blah, and we’re going to rehearse this scene.’ I flip to the page and it’s our gazebo kiss, the super passionate, intense one. I was like, ‘OMG! I just met this guy. I have to make out with this person in an office.’ ”

King continued, “He was nervous. I was nervous. It all worked out, but it was hilarious because I was in a small square office, trying to figure out how to run up to him and grab his face and kiss him. And you know, he’s pretty tall. Figuring that out the first time was a bit challenging. I think we hit heads a couple of times.”

The duo has been inseparable ever since, posting cute snapshots of their relationship on Instagram. “You’re 100% rockstar,” Elordi wrote to King earlier this month.

King told Seventeen that she knew she liked Elordi about a month into filming The Kissing Booth. ”

When we first met, me, him, and Joel went out to dinner and we had the best, most fun night ever. By the end of dinner, we had like six inside jokes,” King spilled to Seventeen. “We were so close and throughout filming, I was just best friends with Jacob. I guess there was no moment, but I feel like the friendship kind of naturally was like, ‘Oh hey, this person is super frickin’ awesome. We have so much in common and we really love spending time together. Maybe there’s something more there.’ “