"It was pretty intense. Some weird things happened on the set," recalled Joey King

Joey King Had Blood Disorder on Conjuring Set That Went Away After Filming: 'Weird Things Happened'

Joey King felt physically haunted while making a horror movie as a child.

The In Between actress, 22, recalled on The Drew Barrymore Show how when she was filming the 2013 film The Conjuring she developed a blood disorder that required daily hospital check-ups. However, once she finished filming and went home, the condition faded away.

"Is it true that when you were on The Conjuring that you got, like, um, physical stuff happened to you?" asked host Barrymore.

Said King, "It was pretty intense. Some weird things happened on the set, along with the movie being scary. It's true, I developed this bizarre, rare, out-of-nowhere blood disorder, and basically my body, like all the red platelets from my body were like drained. They were just gone."

joey king Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+)

"So I had a high risk of internal bleeding and I was potentially gonna need a blood transfusion. It was so dramatic," she continued. "So I had to, every day before work and after work, go to the hospital, get my blood taken. Then, all of a sudden I got home and I've never had a problem with my blood since."

Barrymore shouted to the audience, "Don't you think that's crazy? I think it's crazy!"

King added that when she thinks about that story, "I just shudder a little bit."

the conjuring Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

The first Conjuring movie, which sparked several spooky sequels and spin-offs, also starred Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ron Livingston and Lili Taylor. King played a child in a family that just moved into a spooky house that experiences supernatural activity and enlists paranormal investigators for help.

King told Howard Stern back in 2020 about being physically affected while making the movie as a 12 year old, having unexplained bruises show up on her body. Doctors then told her she had a blood-thinning condition called ITP, she explained.

"That movie messed me up for my whole life," she joked at the time, adding that the story is "truly the root of why I am so scared of that movie."