Joey King said fiancé Steven Piet "made me the luckiest lady alive" when he proposed

Joey King Reveals She Got Engaged to Boyfriend Steven Piet a Month Ago: 'Let's Do It'

Joey King has been keeping a romantic secret for a month!

The 22-year-old Kissing Booth actress got engaged to boyfriend Steven Piet on Wednesday, Feb. 2, she revealed on Instagram Tuesday, sharing photos from the proposal.

Piet was a producer/director on King's 2019 Hulu limited series The Act, in which she played the real-life Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

"I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy," King wrote in her caption. "I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you."

"The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive," she continued. "I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice. Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let's do it."

On his page, Piet wrote, "The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter."

"You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed," he added.